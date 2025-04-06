Ojukwu varsity don ranked among top global scholars in genetic algorithm

Professor Chidozi C. Nwobi-Okoye of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) has been recognised among the top 0.05% of scholars globally in the field of genetic algorithm, marking a significant academic milestone for the institution.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Dr. Harrison Madubueze, who described the achievement as a celebration of scholarly excellence and international recognition.

“We are excited to celebrate one of our faculty members, Prof. C.C. Nwobi-Okoye, for being honoured as one of the world’s highly ranked scholars – top 0.05% in genetic algorithm,” the statement read. “He is being celebrated in recognition of his productivity, noteworthy impact, and quality of scholarly work.”

Prof. Nwobi-Okoye, a distinguished Professor of Industrial and Systems Engineering, is widely known for his contributions to optimisation, artificial intelligence applications in engineering, energy systems modelling, and operations research.

According to the statement, he has played a significant role in advancing global research, having served as a reviewer for leading international journals. His contributions earned him the Elsevier Outstanding Reviewer Award in 2018, while in 2012, he was nominated for the prestigious ENI Award, often referred to as the “Nobel Prize for Energy Research.”

Further cementing his global academic influence, Prof. Nwobi-Okoye was named by Times Higher Education in 2018 as one of the most highly regarded individuals in academia and was subsequently invited to serve on expert panels for international university rankings in 2018, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

He currently serves as Editor-in-Chief of the African Journal of Education Science and Technology (AJEST), published by the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCA).

Commenting on the development, the university noted that the recognition reflects the ongoing efforts of its leadership, particularly under the stewardship of the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kate Azuka Omenugha, in positioning COOU among the ranks of globally respected academic institutions.

“COOU is taking her pride of place in the comity of universities around the world—a modest effort of the shared leadership of the Varsity’s Acting Vice Chancellor by ensuring that no one is left behind,” the statement concluded.

