Group alleges betrayal in Achimugu’s EFCC probe

An advocacy group, the Committee for the Defence of Womanhood (CDW), has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of engaging in a politically motivated campaign against Aisha Achimugu, a prominent Nigerian businesswoman and philanthropist. The group described the ongoing investigation and public vilification of Achimugu as a “betrayal of womanhood” and a blow to the nation’s commitment to justice and equity.

In a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Sunday in Abuja, Alice Gbanem, CDW’s national coordinator, said the treatment meted out to Achimugu undermines not only her personal dignity but also the broader fight for women’s inclusion and recognition in leadership.

“Nigeria faces a defining moment where the credibility of its justice system and the moral compass of its society are being put to the test,” Gbanem stated.

“The unfolding persecution of Aisha Achimugu – an accomplished entrepreneur and nation-builder—reflects the dangers of selective justice and politically charged accusations.”

Achimugu, the CEO of Felak Concept Group, has long been recognized for her contributions to engineering, maritime development, and consultancy, as well as her deep philanthropic efforts in education, healthcare, and women’s empowerment.

She holds the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) and has been celebrated as a model of female resilience in a male-dominated corporate world.

Yet despite her record, Gbanem noted that the EFCC swiftly declared Achimugu wanted just two weeks after inviting her for questioning in Port Harcourt, allegedly disregarding the fact that she was outside the country at the time.

“She was branded a fugitive without being given the basic right to respond,” Gbanem said.

“This is not justice; it is persecution, and it sets a dangerous precedent.”

CDW questioned the timing and intent behind the EFCC’s actions, asking why Achimugu was singled out when others implicated in similar or worse offenses have not faced public shaming.

“Is this because she is a widow? Is she an easy target?” Gbanem asked, adding that her organization believes this case is less about accountability and more about personal vendettas and institutional intimidation.

Citing Achimugu’s ongoing efforts to meet her financial obligations on her awarded oil blocks – a vital asset to Nigeria’s revenue under the current administration – the group also raised concerns about the possible sabotage of national economic interests.

“Rather than align with the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr. President, the EFCC appears to be undermining it,” Gbanem said.

Several professional organizations, including the Nigerian Bar Association, Women in Business Initiative, and the African Leadership Forum, have echoed calls for due process and fairness in the case.

“This is not just about Aisha Achimugu. It is about what kind of nation we are building,” Gbanem concluded.

“When a woman of her calibre is treated with such disdain, it sends a chilling message to every young girl who dreams of building and leading in Nigeria.”

The group urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene, warning that selective justice threatens to erode public trust in governance and weaken Nigeria’s democratic foundation.

