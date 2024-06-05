The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has announced plans to seek approval for the adoption of a new national prayer while affirming that the national pledge will remain unchanged and in use.

During the unveiling of the standardised version of the reintroduced national anthem in Abuja on Wednesday, the agency’s Director General, Lanre Issa-Onilu, addressed questions regarding the national prayer. He stated, “The NOA will follow the official procedure to obtain approval for the adoption of a new national prayer. The national pledge remains valid and operational.”

Issa-Onilu emphasised that the NOA’s values orientation programmes, as outlined in the Federal Government’s National Values Charter, aim to define a shared identity for Nigerian citizens, emphasising the commitments of both leaders and followers.

The standardised version of the reintroduced national anthem features only one change: the word “and” in line five of the first stanza has been corrected to “are,” making the official line read, “Nigerians all are proud to serve.”

