The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has released the standardised lyrics for the reintroduced national anthem.

President Bola Tinubu signed a bill reintroducing the old anthem on May 29, sparking both enthusiasm and criticism.

At the presentation of the official version of the anthem in Abuja, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the director-general (DG) of NOA, highlighted the positive reception among many Nigerians, particularly those above 50 years old, who have welcomed the return of the old anthem.

Issa-Onilu noted, “Most Nigerians above 50 have no issue with it. They’ve been looking for it. And we have seen that play out the way people have been singing it.”

He added, “All across the country, we’ve been blown away by the kind of positive reactions, and we didn’t even expect it within 24 hours when it was signed. We saw schools already teaching and singing it.”

Issa-Onilu explained that the anthem’s reintroduction is part of President Tinubu’s national identity project, one of the administration’s “seven programmes for the institutionalisation of our national values.”

The event aimed to present the official version of the anthem to clarify any doubts about the correct lyrics as specified in the Act signed by the president.

Issa-Onilu pointed out specific lines for accuracy: “We call the attention of Nigerians to line three (3) of the first stanza, which reads: Though tribes and tongues may differ.

“Note that the words ‘tribes’ and ‘tongues’ are in the plural,” he said. “We want you to also note that line five (5) of the first stanza reads: Nigerians all, are proud to serve. The words ‘are’ not ‘and’ is correct.”

Regarding the anthem’s instrumental and audio rendition, Issa-Onilu announced that the NOA will soon call for entries to produce an authentic Nigerian melody, incorporating indigenous instrumentation.

He stated, “The effective date for the entries and the procedure will be announced through NOA channels in the coming week.”

SEE THE FULL LYRICS BELOW:

National Anthem

Stanza 1

Nigeria, we hail thee

Our own dear native land

Though tribes and tongues may differ

In brotherhood, we stand

Nigerians all, are proud to serve

Our sovereign Motherland.

Stanza 2

Our flag shall be a symbol

That truth and justice reign

In peace or battle, honour’d,

And this we count as gain,

To hand on to our children

A banner without stain.

Stanza 3

O God of all creation

Grant this our one request,

Help us to build a nation

Where no man is oppressed,

And so with peace and plenty

Nigeria may be blessed.

