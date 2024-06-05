The Economic Management Team’s Emergency Taskforce (EET), has presented to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a proposed emergency package, the Accelerated Stabilisation and Actualisation Plan, to restore economic stability.

The EET was established to formulate an immediate action plan required to restore stability, growth of, and confidence, in the nation’s economy, and to develop a comprehensive plan to restore economic stability.

The EET, in accordance with its mandate, has identified five key sectors – agriculture, energy, support to businesses, health and social welfare, and macro-fiscal alignment – and proposed necessary interventions to achieve urgent economic stability.

The team, headed by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun comprises participants from federal government, state governments, and advocacy groups such as the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN), and the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) to ensure a collaborative approach.

In a statement on Wednesday by Mohammed Manga, Director, Information and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Finance said, the proposed emergency package, the Accelerated Stabilisation and Actualisation Plan, has been presented to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, State House, Abuja by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun.

He said during the presentation, the Minister informed that the plan aims to alleviate the impact of price increases on families, farmers, and businesses, in line with the Renewed Hope priorities.

The EET, he added, has proposed an emergency package to Mr President and the Presidential Economic Coordination Council – The Accelerated Stabilisation and Actualisation Plan – which will provide an accelerated response originated from the aforementioned committees.

The Minister informed further that the Plan, in addition to Executive Orders being developed by the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms to stem inflation, support employment, and promote non-oil exports will bolster the impact of the stabilization plan.

He expressed confidence that the plan developed by the EET will help restore economic stability, promote growth, and improve the overall well-being of Nigerians.

