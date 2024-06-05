Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is facing intense criticism after a video surfaced showing him ordering Permanent Secretaries in the FCT to bow before President Bola Tinubu during the inauguration of the Arterial Road N20 Expressway on Tuesday.

During the event, Wike instructed the permanent secretaries to bow as a sign of gratitude for their appointments, emphasising the importance of demonstrating respect and allegiance to the President.

Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, emphasised that this gesture was part of showcasing the reality of the “renewed hope” agenda championed by President Tinubu.

“When people talk about the renewed hope, it is as if it is just mere talk. It is a reality. And we want to use Abuja to showcase that the renewed hope agenda is real, working, practical,” Wike stated.

“So, Mr President, this is part of promise made and promise fulfilled. This act was meant to show respect and allegiance to the President and to appreciate the renewed hope brought by Mr President.”

Wike’s directive, however, has sparked widespread backlash among Nigerians, who took to social media to express their disapproval of what they perceive as a demeaning and unnecessary act.

On Twitter, @jollynony wrote, “Wike represents everything that is wrong about our politics, bar none.”

Another user, @breakyon3ck, criticised the act as condescending, saying, “What sort of condescending attitude is this? So because they gave them jobs, they have to go through a humiliation process to acknowledge it?? Nigeria will not go anywhere with such people.”

@chidiobidi1 offered an alternative approach, stating, “The best thing for Wike to have done would have been to ask them to stand up to be recognised by Elder/Baba Tinubu/folks, congratulate them on their new appointments, and thank them for their continued services. Rather than asking them to bow.”

Expressing frustration, @Realisactive tweeted, “These ones dey feel like God. APC government thinks they are doing Nigerians a favour.”

@AndyKor8 saw no issue, tweeting, “Nothing wrong in your president knowing those appointed permanent secretary in fact.”

However, @iam_Alhqudus questioned the backlash, asking, “Is there anything wrong in doing that?”

In contrast, @mumu_face condemned the act, saying, “Everything is wrong with a minister telling permanent secretaries to bow! They worked their lives to the zenith!!! Such a slavery mentality!!!”

Watch the video below:

The moment Nigeria’s FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike asked Permanent Secretaries to bow before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. pic.twitter.com/wCY3eAasrd — @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) June 4, 2024

