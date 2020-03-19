NOA, ICPC partner on constituency project awareness in Anambra

National Orientation Agency (NOA) in collaboration with Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has organised a one-day workshop on constituency projects awareness in Anambra State.

The workshop with the theme: My Constituency, My Projects’’, was geared toward educating the public on the need to be involved in the process of selecting, implementing and monitoring those constituency projects.

The reason for involving in your constituency projects was for the purpose of transparency and accountability.

The workshop held at the Golden Tulip Hotels, Agulu, on Thursday, was graced by selected traditional rulers from the three senatorial zones of the state.

Some selected president’s generals also from the three senatorial zones were at the event.

The workshop also accommodated Civil Society of Nigeria, security agencies, among others.

ICPC Zonal Commissioner in Charge of Enugu, Anambra, and Ebonyi, Mr Amudu Sule, explained that Independent corrupt practices and other related offences commission were charged with specific mandate to fight corruption.

He said that one of the ways they fight crimes includes investigating reports of corruption and prosecuting the people, who commit corrupt acts.

”We examine ways that government organisations carry out their works and correct those practices that allow corruption to take place. We call this corruption prevention.

“We also carry out public enlightenment and education to gain the support of Nigerians for anti-corruption fights.’’

Mr Sule said that constituency projects were projects those selected by legislators and provided for in budgets of Government, Ministries, and Agencies for execution, whereas there were other projects that were developed and implemented.

“There are other projects implemented by the executive arm of the government, which are located in communities across the country and are for the benefit of citizens.

“In a bid to stop corruption in the projects executed by the government, ICPC launched its Constituency Projects Tracking Group Initiative in 2019: it was inaugurated at the Federal Capital Territory in November last year.’’

Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abari explained that the essence of the partnership was to change the perception of the public so that citizens would begin to see the project as theirs.

He added that the awareness would continue to make the public to popularise democratic models of government in Nigeria.

Mr Abari, represented by the Anambra State Director, NOA, Mr Charles Nwoji, noted that when communities take ownership of these projects, there would be genuine interest to preserve and protect them.

“This will also ensure that contractors maximize profits, execute the projects to the highest standards required. Community ownership will ensure that legislators and other officials of government are at alert.

“When there is poor execution of these contracts they are also held responsible and accountable.’’

He then, maintained that the projects were supported by members of the National Assembly, during the budget cycle to drive the need to get development closer to the grassroots.

A representative from (ACTIONAID SCRAP C PROJECT), Miss Amina Chaku Umar, urged the public to take possession of any government project in their communities as well as provide maximum security against vandalism.