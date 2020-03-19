Coronavirus: Ondo Assembly calls for closure of schools

Ondo State government on Thursday faced a mounting pressure from the members of the State House of Assembly to shut private and public school in the state to avoid the spread of coronavirus in the state.

A suspected case of the virus was reported on Thursday morning by the Commissioner for Health in the state who disclosed that one person had been quarantined for being suspected to be infected with the virus.

However, the lawmakers called for the closure of schools and ban any form of a large gathering in public places to avoid the spread of the disease

According to the lawmakers, the steps became necessary as last resort, in order to prevent students from being infected by the various.

The lawmakers who took the decision after a briefing by the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Adegbenro, who said the state is waiting for the result of the suspected victim.

He told the lawmakers that patient had since been isolated in the State’s University Teaching hospital in Akure, while the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu is expected to address the people of the state to allay their fears on the virus in the state and advice on precautionary measures.

He said “we discovered yesterday evening a suspected case of coronavirus. When the news came in that UNIMED had a suspect and the person has been placed under supervision. His blood sample has been taken and the result is being expected in two days time.

“We have started his contact tracing but we must be very careful in Ondo State because of its occurrence in Ekiti,” .

He explained that the person blood sample had been taken, saying that the results would be out in three-day time.

The Ondo State House of Assembly, however, directed the executive arm of government in the state to close all schools including public gatherings in the state.

Reading the resolution of the House, the Speaker, RT. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, urged the people of the state to be more cautious in their daily hygiene, urging the lawmakers to reach out to their constituencies to sensitise them on precautionary measures.

Oleyelogun also asked the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency and make an available fund to states across the country to curtail the spread of the virus.

He tasked all public offices and places including government offices to provide basins, water and sanitizer in washing hands, calling for the ban of all religious gatherings, saying the ban should cover social functions.

“Regular hand-washing with soap is important and people must be compelled to wash hands and use hand sanitizer.

“The virus can survive in the air for 10 days and that is why we are suggesting that a crowd more than 10 persons should not be allowed nor encouraged.

“Ceremonies should be discouraged at the moment. Travelling should also be discouraged except the essential ones until it becomes abated,” he said

Oleyelogun however, announced two-week working recess for members of the house in order to educate their constituencies on the virus.