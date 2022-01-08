No sperm in my semen

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
semen child erection bed pile hepatitis poor erection wet dreams

After getting married for 5 years without a child, I went for some laboratory tests only to discover that all the sperm cells in my semen are dead. Kindly advise me.

Prince (by SMS)

 

Absence of active sperms in your semen can be due to many reasons. There could be lack of production of good sperms, a blockage in the tube containing the sperms or even some infection which could be destroying the sperm.  All these causes can be handled by a good medical specialist in any specialist or teaching hospital nearest to you.

You might also like
Ask the Doctor

Is this depression?

Ask the Doctor

Young people less likely to have long COVID than early studies suggested

Ask the Doctor

I always have typhoid

Ask the Doctor

Covid-19 and the omicron variant

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More