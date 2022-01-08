No sperm in my semen

After getting married for 5 years without a child, I went for some laboratory tests only to discover that all the sperm cells in my semen are dead. Kindly advise me.

Prince (by SMS)

Absence of active sperms in your semen can be due to many reasons. There could be lack of production of good sperms, a blockage in the tube containing the sperms or even some infection which could be destroying the sperm. All these causes can be handled by a good medical specialist in any specialist or teaching hospital nearest to you.