No soldier was killed and troops are not on vengeance mission in Ohiafa, Abia State ― Army

By Aliyu Abdulkareem
Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima.
The Nigerian Army on Monday said its attention has been drawn to a story making rounds in the social media that troops are on vengeance mission in some communities in Abia State following the death of six soldiers in a clash with ESN/IPOB terrorists. The story further alleged that as a result, residents of Elu, Amangwu and Amaekpu in Ohafia LGA have embarked on a mass exodus out of fear.
This was contained in a statement signed by Mohammed Yerima Brigadier General, Director Army Public Relations, that  “The Nigerian Army wishes to debunk the allegation as a baseless fabrication aimed at not only tarnishing the good image of the Nigerian Army but to create distrust between the public and security agents in the state.”
“The true position is that troops carried out routine clearance operations in line with the rules of engagement and respect for fundamental human rights of the citizens aimed to restore socio-economic activities which were hitherto disrupted by criminal activities of IPOB/ESN elements who attack security agents and government infrastructures.
“Troops of the Nigerian Army working in conjunction with personnel of Nigeria Police and other security agencies leveraging on timely and accurate intelligence provided by patriotic citizens are working tirelessly to restore normalcy to troubled areas and to rid the state of criminal elements.
“Consequently, we wish to reassure the good people of Abia State of the safety of their lives and property and also urge them to continue to report suspicious movements and activities of strange individuals or groups in their vicinity to the nearest security agency for prompt action.”

