No soldier was killed and troops are not on vengeance mission in Ohiafa, Abia State ― Army

This was contained in a statement signed by Mohammed Yerima Brigadier General, Director Army Public Relations, that “The Nigerian Army wishes to debunk the allegation as a baseless fabrication aimed at not only tarnishing the good image of the Nigerian Army but to create distrust between the public and security agents in the state.”

“The true position is that troops carried out routine clearance operations in line with the rules of engagement and respect for fundamental human rights of the citizens aimed to restore socio-economic activities which were hitherto disrupted by criminal activities of IPOB/ESN elements who attack security agents and government infrastructures.

“Troops of the Nigerian Army working in conjunction with personnel of Nigeria Police and other security agencies leveraging on timely and accurate intelligence provided by patriotic citizens are working tirelessly to restore normalcy to troubled areas and to rid the state of criminal elements.