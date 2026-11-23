The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said no voter will be allowed to vote in the 2027 general elections without a Permanent Voter Card (PVC), dismissing claims on social media that voters can vote without it.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mohammed Kudu Haruna, stated this on Monday in Abuja at the INEC forum for the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigerian Institute of Social Media Analysts (NISMA), Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and media executives from the North East, North West and North Central zones.

His address was read by the Deputy Director, Information and Publicity of the Commission, at the forum on ethical and professional standards in election reporting ahead of the 2027 general election.

Haruna said posts on X, many from anonymous accounts, were telling Nigerians they could vote without PVCs, claiming that BVAS had made the card unnecessary or that a name on the register would suffice.

“It is false,” he said.

“Section 47(1) of the Electoral Act 2026 requires every person intending to vote to present a valid PVC for accreditation at the polling unit where he or she is registered. The BVAS then verifies the card and the biometrics of the person presenting it. It confirms the voter; it does not replace the card. No PVC, no accreditation; no accreditation, no ballot paper,” he said.

He warned that the falsehood could disenfranchise voters and create anger, long queues and suspicion on election day.

Haruna said the presidential and National Assembly elections would hold on Saturday, January 16, 2027, while governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections would hold on Saturday, February 6, 2027, in line with the timetable released under the Electoral Act 2026, signed on February 18, 2026.

He disclosed that INEC would conduct a nationwide mock accreditation and voting exercise on Saturday, November 28, in two polling units per Registration Area across the 36 states and the FCT, to test BVAS and the upload of results to the IReV portal.

He said polling units would open by 8:30 a.m., with accreditation from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The commissioner appealed to the media to sustain voter education on PVC collection and turnout, investigate vote buying, and partner with the Commission to defeat disinformation and threats.

He lamented that only 26.72 per cent of registered voters voted in the 2023 presidential election, and said vote buying was the most troubling feature in Ekiti in June, where fewer than four in ten registered voters turned out.

He also decried the rise in threatening rhetoric ahead of 2027, including the slogan “rig and die”, saying it endangered ad hoc staff, voters and observers.

“Rigging is a crime, and the Electoral Act 2026 prescribes penalties for it. The remedy lies in the law: vigilant observation, transparent results on IReV, formal complaints to the Commission and the security agencies and, where necessary, the courts,” he said.

Haruna urged media houses to verify before publishing, avoid amplifying threats, distinguish between polling unit results and final outcomes, and give fair space to all candidates.

He said the Electoral Act 2026 made BVAS compulsory for accreditation and required the upload of polling unit results to IReV, and warned that staff who compromised elections would face the law.

He said officials and materials would be at polling units by about 7:30 a.m. on election day.

He urged citizens to verify information through INEC’s official channels: the Citizens Contact Centre on 0700-CALL-INEC (0700-2255-4632), short code 4632, website http://inecnigeria.org, and the verified handle @inecnigeria.

FCT REC seeks media partnership to curb fake news

Also speaking, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Federal Capital Territory, Dr Gabriel Hale Longpet, described the media as an indispensable partner in the delivery of credible elections ahead of the 2027 general election.

He was represented by the Administrative Secretary of INEC FCT, Mrs Bimbo Oladunjoye.

Longpet, who welcomed participants to Abuja, said the forum came at a strategic time as preparations for the 2027 general election gathered momentum.

“The media remains one of the most influential stakeholders in our democratic journey. Beyond reporting electoral activities, the media plays a critical role in shaping public opinion, promoting civic awareness, holding institutions accountable and building citizens’ confidence in the electoral process,” he said.

He said credible, peaceful and transparent elections required collaboration among stakeholders, with the media as chief among them.

Longpet said that in today’s information environment, where traditional media intersects with digital platforms, the responsibility of media professionals had become more significant.

He noted that while new media offered opportunities for voter education and transparency, it also presented challenges such as misinformation, disinformation, fake news, hate speech and politically motivated narratives that could undermine public trust and threaten electoral peace.

“These require greater vigilance, professionalism and responsible information dissemination,” he said.

He said INEC valued its partnership with the media in communicating the Commission’s activities, educating the electorate and providing constructive feedback.

“This forum provides a valuable opportunity to strengthen our relationship, deepen mutual understanding and explore practical ways of working together to ensure that Nigerians are adequately informed and that the electoral information environment remains credible, balanced and responsible ahead of 2027,” he said.

Longpet urged participants to approach discussions with openness and a shared sense of national responsibility, and assured them that INEC remained committed to transparency and continuous improvement of the electoral process.

NUJ urges professionalism, ethical reporting

The President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Yahya Alhassan, called on media practitioners to uphold professionalism and ethical responsibility ahead of the 2027 general elections.

His address was read by the Zonal Vice President D of the union, Hadeiza Momoh.

He commended INEC for recognising the strategic role of the media in the electoral process and for providing a platform for engagement on how to strengthen democracy.

“The media remains a critical pillar of democracy. Beyond informing and educating the electorate, journalists play a fundamental role in promoting transparency, accountability and public confidence in the electoral process,” he said.

He said that as the 2027 elections approached, the responsibility before journalists was greater because of the influence of social media, the spread of misinformation and disinformation, hate speech, political propaganda and fake news.

“We must, therefore, collectively work towards an electoral environment where accurate information takes precedence over sensationalism, facts prevail over falsehood, and public interest remains at the heart of media practice,” he said.

Alhassan urged INEC to continue to strengthen its relationship with the media through timely, transparent and credible information dissemination.

“An informed electorate is essential to a credible election, and the media can only discharge its responsibilities effectively when it has access to accurate and reliable information from the electoral umpire,” he said.

He also emphasised the need for continuous engagement between INEC and media stakeholders in addressing challenges associated with digital communication and the responsible use of social media during elections.

“The NUJ remains committed to promoting professionalism, responsible journalism and peaceful democratic participation. We believe that credible elections are a collective responsibility that requires the cooperation of INEC, security agencies, political parties, civil society organisations and, importantly, the media,” he said.

He expressed hope that deliberations at the forum would translate into practical strategies to enhance electoral integrity and public trust ahead of the polls.

Social media users part of electoral information ecosystem – NISMA

The National Coordinator of the Nigerian Institute of Social Media Analysts (NISMA), Dr Christian Eze, said social media had fundamentally changed how Nigerian voters reacted to electoral information and that everyone who created or shared political content bore responsibility for the integrity of the 2027 general election.

He thanked the INEC Chairman and the organisers for including social media analysts in the initiative.

“You all will agree with me that social media has fundamentally changed the way Nigerian voters react. Anybody who creates, disseminates, reposts, amplifies any political information has a responsibility towards the integrity of the 2027 general election,” he said.

Eze said INEC should not see social media users as merely users, but as part of the electoral information ecosystem.

“Nigerians hardly share what is true. Rather, we share what is emotionally powerful,” he said.

He noted that, unlike traditional media, which has an editorial process, social media content goes viral within minutes once posted.

“In the traditional media, there’s what we call editorial process. But here, there is nothing like that. Your phone becomes, as soon as you click that thumb or press that button, it’s gone. Within one minute, it has gone viral,” he said.

Eze said Nigeria’s information disorder was a permanent challenge that required a permanent solution, and called for collective responsibility in tackling false results declaration on social media.

“The INEC Chairman has said nobody should declare results because they are the official body to do that. But you will agree with me that in the social media space, we all witness those things being declared,” he said.

He urged stakeholders to work together to ensure electoral information was verified before sharing, noting that many people hardly verified information from WhatsApp groups before sharing.

“We don’t have any other country. I love this country, and I want to see a united Nigeria where information is well harmonized before shared,” he said, thanking INEC for the opportunity to collaborate.