The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on Friday, congratulated Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State over his legal victory at the Supreme Court.

The apex court had on Friday affirmed Senator Sani as the duly elected governor of Kaduna State during the 2023 general elections.

Speaker Abbas said he had always known that Governor Sani’s popularity in Kaduna and the massive support given to him at the polls were organic and borne out of genuine love for him.

He said Governor Uba Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, would now focus more on good governance of the state.

Speaker Abbas, who wished Governor Sani a successful tenure, urged the people of Kaduna to continue to support and pray for his administration.

He called on the people of Kaduna State to continue giving Governor Sani massive support, noting that they should expect more dividends of democracy under the current administration.

