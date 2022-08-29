No foreign Nationale distributing weapons arrested in Niger State  ― Police

Latest News
By Adelowo Oladipo - Minna
Nationale weapons Niger Police,AEDC disconnects Niger Govt House, Niger police arrest impostor with military gear, Police arrest two for allegedly kidnapping, killing 13-year-old boy in Niger, Ali Kachalla terrorist group, of, Shiroro, Niger's mining site attacks, Niger's mining site attacks ,Niger's mining site attacks , Bandits abduct four Chinese nationals, Tractors Niger ,Soldier allegedly shoots fuel attendant to death in Niger, Niger association mining IGR, Niger Govt clamps down
Niger State Police Command has said that a picture circulating in some social media and other media platforms that a foreign Nationale pilot named “Juan Remy” who supplies weapons to bandits was arrested is untrue, adding that no such person exists.
The Command stated this on Monday in a statement issued by the Command Spokesperson, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, a copy of which was made available to the newsmen in Minna, describing the report as a piece of fake news and that such an incident never occurred in the State.
“It is also pertinent to state that there has never been report of any foreign Nationale with helicopter distributing weapons to hoodlums in the State
“The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Monday Bala Kuryas, fsi urges members of the public to disregard such report as it is aimed in creating unnecessary chaos in the public domain”, said Wasiu Abiodun a Deputy Superintendent of Police ( DSP).
The Police Boss, CP Monday Bala Kuryas however “appreciates Nigerlites and residents of the state for their support while urging them not to relent in their support by providing useful information in tackling crimes and criminalities in our dear state”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE  

PDP Govs May Prevail On Ayu To Resign

THERE were indications on Sunday that governors elected on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have been asked to prevail on the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu to consider resigning from office as a compromise over the raging feud in the party on power sharing….

We Do Not Want A President That Will Favour North —Baba-Ahmed

The spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has chastised the political class for discussing Nigeria’s problems in foreign countries….

Atiku In Kano, To Receive Shekarau, Other Defectors Into PDP Today

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday arrived at the Aminu Kano International Airport after some days in London…..

No foreign Nationale distributing weapons arrested in Niger State  ― Police

I Have No Special Presidential Candidate —Obasanjo

You might also like
Latest News

Gas explosion: Two injured, four tankers burnt in Ogun

Latest News

IATA commends FG over release of $265million trapped funds

Latest News

Edo community protests alleged detention of village head, chief priest

Latest News

Emir of Ringim’s palace flooded in Jigawa 

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More