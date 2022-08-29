No foreign Nationale distributing weapons arrested in Niger State  ― Police

Niger State Police Command has said that a picture circulating in some social media and other media platforms that a foreign Nationale pilot named “Juan Remy” who supplies weapons to bandits was arrested is untrue, adding that no such person exists.

The Command stated this on Monday in a statement issued by the Command Spokesperson, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, a copy of which was made available to the newsmen in Minna, describing the report as a piece of fake news and that such an incident never occurred in the State.

“It is also pertinent to state that there has never been report of any foreign Nationale with helicopter distributing weapons to hoodlums in the State

“The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Monday Bala Kuryas, fsi urges members of the public to disregard such report as it is aimed in creating unnecessary chaos in the public domain”, said Wasiu Abiodun a Deputy Superintendent of Police ( DSP).

The Police Boss, CP Monday Bala Kuryas however “appreciates Nigerlites and residents of the state for their support while urging them not to relent in their support by providing useful information in tackling crimes and criminalities in our dear state”.