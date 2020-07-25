No ethnic clash in Osun ― Govt

Latest News
By Oluwole Ige - Osogbo
NGE, Daily Trust, ethnic clash
Funke Egbemode

Osun State government on Saturday described as untrue and misleading reports that there was an ethnic clash between Yoruba and Hausa in Sabo area of Osogbo, the state capital.

The development followed reports on the social media that there was tension in Sabo area of Osogbo, where some Yoruba and Hausa youths reportedly clashed in the early hours of the day.

The Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, said the publication was misinformation which should be disregarded.

Egbemode said: “There was no such thing as an ethnic clash in Osogbo. Osun State remains one of the most peaceful states in the country. Yorubas and Hausas have been living peacefully as a family for a very long time in the state, and that has not changed. We remain, one family, in the spirit of national unity.”

Speaking about the situation that generated the misinformation, she explained that there was an uproar that followed some market touts trying to extort traders in the market, but the situation was immediately calmed by security operatives in the area.

Egbemode continued: “The government is and will continue to prioritise security in the state. So, everyone can go about his normal duties because there is nothing to fear.

“The people of Osun have never been intolerant of other ethnic groups, and so, peddlers of misinformation should desist from misleading the public and creating non-existent tension-inducing scenarios,” she remarked.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Presidency has rejected the call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign due to the amount of corruption being uncovered in his administration… Read Full Story
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Friday, officially handed over to the Nigeria Police the three suspects, Mr Nehemiah Adejoh, Mr Igbekele Folorunsho and Mr Festus Gbayegun, involved in the incident that led to the death of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile… Read Full Story
Oyo State has reported its highest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 191 new infections. The data released on Friday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that the state also toppled Lagos State from the number one spot in daily new infections… Read Full Story
Singaporean Pleads Guilty To Spying For China In U.S.A
A Singaporean national has pleaded guilty to spying for China in the U.S., according to the Department of Justice. The department said in a statement on Friday evening that the defendant, Jun Wei Yeo, entered the plea in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia… Read Full Story
The fissure has always been there, especially when the indigenes began to lose ground in the administration of the state as the population of the settlers and their influence in governance and politics grew. Today, real Eko indigenes now struggle for prominence in the land their forebears founded. But the schism became… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

Covid-19: Train services resume July 29

Latest News

PDP commiserates with Kwara gov over father’s demise

Latest News

Gbajabiamila, governors attend burial of late Kwara governor’s father

Latest News

Lagos traffic calm as FG closes Adeniji-Oworonshoki section of Third Mainland bridge…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More