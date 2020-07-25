Gbajabiamila, governors attend burial of late Kwara governor’s father

Three serving governors and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila were among dignitaries that witnessed the burial of late AGF Abdulrazaq, father of Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq, at his Idi-igba family compound, Ilorin on Saturday.

The solemn and brief burial ceremony was attended by Governors Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Mala Buni of Yobe State, who doubles as the acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Yahaya Bello of Kogi State while Hon. Gbajabiamila led a delegation of the House of Representatives which included Hon. James Faleke.

The burial service was led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Alhaji Mohammed Bashir.

Late Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq (AGF) SAN (OFR) died at about 2:00 am on Saturday at the age of 93 in Abuja. He was born in 1927.

The late statesman was Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau (Zaria). He was also chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers.

The late AGF who was also the first lawyer from the Northern Region, was survived by his 90-year-old wife, Alhaja Raliat Abdulrazaq, illustrious children including incumbent Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and grandchildren.

