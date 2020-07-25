Gbajabiamila, governors attend burial of late Kwara governor’s father

Latest News
By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
Kwara PDP, Progressive Governors Forum, Northern Governors Forum, Kwara gov father's death, Kwara, AbdulRazaq, Kwara gov dad, died at 93, abdulrahman abdulrazaq
Late Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq

Three serving governors and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila were among dignitaries that witnessed the burial of late AGF Abdulrazaq, father of Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq, at his Idi-igba family compound, Ilorin on Saturday.

The solemn and brief burial ceremony was attended by Governors Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Mala Buni of Yobe State, who doubles as the acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Yahaya Bello of Kogi State while Hon. Gbajabiamila led a delegation of the House of Representatives which included Hon. James Faleke.

The burial service was led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Alhaji Mohammed Bashir.

Late Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq (AGF) SAN (OFR) died at about 2:00 am on Saturday at the age of 93 in Abuja. He was born in 1927.

The late statesman was Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau (Zaria). He was also chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers.

The late AGF who was also the first lawyer from the Northern Region, was survived by his 90-year-old wife, Alhaja Raliat Abdulrazaq, illustrious children including incumbent Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and grandchildren.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Presidency has rejected the call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign due to the amount of corruption being uncovered in his administration… Read Full Story
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Friday, officially handed over to the Nigeria Police the three suspects, Mr Nehemiah Adejoh, Mr Igbekele Folorunsho and Mr Festus Gbayegun, involved in the incident that led to the death of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile… Read Full Story
Oyo State has reported its highest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 191 new infections. The data released on Friday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that the state also toppled Lagos State from the number one spot in daily new infections… Read Full Story
Singaporean Pleads Guilty To Spying For China In U.S.A
A Singaporean national has pleaded guilty to spying for China in the U.S., according to the Department of Justice. The department said in a statement on Friday evening that the defendant, Jun Wei Yeo, entered the plea in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia… Read Full Story
The fissure has always been there, especially when the indigenes began to lose ground in the administration of the state as the population of the settlers and their influence in governance and politics grew. Today, real Eko indigenes now struggle for prominence in the land their forebears founded. But the schism became… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

Covid-19: Train services resume July 29

Latest News

PDP commiserates with Kwara gov over father’s demise

Latest News

No ethnic clash in Osun ― Govt

Latest News

Lagos traffic calm as FG closes Adeniji-Oworonshoki section of Third Mainland bridge…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More