No alternative to restructuring, Ondo PDP Rep Insists

Kehinde who made this submission during a radio program in Akure, the state capital, insisted that the restructuring of Nigeria remains the only way out of the challenges confronting the country, saying restructuring of the country will solve insecurity, engender equitable distribution of resources and bring meaningful development, among others.

The UK-based physician and philanthropist observed that the 2023 general election could only worsen the nation’s fault lines if the obvious cases of injustice and marginalisation are not addressed.

He said “Time has come for the country to properly look in the direction of restructuring so that the nation can solve her many problems ranging from insecurity to unemployment, education to healthcare.

“Restructuring of the country will birth community policing in the truest sense because I have seen this work in the west and it can still work here in Nigeria. As we all know that the present system is not serving us well. We need to elect lawmakers who will work with like-minded colleagues to ensure this becomes a reality”

The PDP candidate expressed his dissatisfaction with the way the country is being run and noted that the country needed leaders who will have the interest of the people at heart and make things work.

“We cannot continue to live a sub-human life. Our people are wallowing in abject poverty, there is insecurity in the land, and our people can no longer sleep with their eyes closed. We can do better. I trained in Nigeria and in the UK and I have worked in the two climes. I can say getting the system working is not rocket science” he said.

While reacting to what motivated him to leave his comfort zone in the UK to run for office in Nigeria, Kehinde said “I am doing this for the love of my people and to ensure kids from a poor background like mine fulfil their God-given potentials and my people live decently”

He said he will run a participatory system of legislation whereby his constituents will have a say in the way bills are sponsored

“We can no longer do things anyhow, the status-quo must be challenged. We will consult our people before we initiate any bill and constituency projects. Our people must be given a voice” he concluded.