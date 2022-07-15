Kano govt shuts down 26 illegal health training institutions

The Kano State government, in its determination to rid the state of substandard drugs and quack health centres, has shut down 26 Illegal Health Training institutions in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Information Officer, Kano State Ministry of Health, Hadiza Mustapha Namadi, a copy made available on Friday to Journalists in Kano.

Hajiya Namadi who spoke on behalf of the state commissioner for health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, said the affected institutions will remain closed pending the outcome of necessary investigations.

She stated that those unrecognised institutions lack definite sites and offer dubious programmes against the established course curricula, while also extorting students and their parents.

“Suffice to indicate, this ugly trend is at the detriment of the people, educational development and efficiency of the entire health system.”

However, the statement added that “The Kano State Ministry of Health has noticed with serious concern, the incessant proliferation of illegal Private Heath Training Institutions (PHTIs) in the state without recourse to extant regulations governing the establishment and operation of such schools as specified by regulatory bodies and other relevant authorities.”

She noted that “It is of serious dismay to realize that some of those un-recognized institutions lack definite sites and offer dubious programmes against the established course curricula, while also extorting exorbitant fees on students and their parents.”

“Consequently, the general public is hereby informed of the instant shut-down of all illegal Health Training Institutions (HTIs) in the state, pending the outcome of necessary investigations.”

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

