The national leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has announced the expulsion of its executives in Delta and Ogun States over anti-party activities during the last general elections. The party said the leadership of the party in the aforementioned states worked against the party’s interest and endorsed other parties’ candidates in their states.

The national publicity secretary of the party, Dr Agbo Major, stated this during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday. Agbo added that the chairmen of Ogun and Delta States, Comrade Olaposi Sunday Ogini and Chief Efe Tobor respectively and their executives apart from engaging in a very loud anti-party activity were also accused of a plethora of wrongdoings which negated their oath of office.

“It is very disheartening that some members of our party engaged in anti-party activities by aligning openly with other parties in the last election. You will agree with me that no party worth its salt will condone such misdemeanour.

“Unfortunately, some states chairmen and their executives, apart from very loud anti-party activities were accused of a plethora of wrongdoings which negated their oath of office. This prompted the National Working Committee (NWC) to set up a disciplinary committee to investigate three States, Edo, Delta, and Ogun. While the Edo State Chairman appeared before the disciplinary committee, the Delta State chairman, Chief Efe Tobor and his Ogun State counterpart, Comrade Sunday Olaposi Ogini failed to appear on the two occasions they were invited.

“Consequently, the NWC met on Thursday, April 27, 2023, and came up with the following decisions; both the Chairman NNPP in Delta State, Chief Efe Tobor and his Ogun State counterpart, Comrade Olaposi Sunday Ogini have been expelled from the party, with effect from Thursday, April 27, 2023; that the Executives from the state, down to the Local Government and ward levels in Delta and Ogun States have been dissolved effective Thursday, April 27, 2023, and the expulsion of both Chief Efe Tobor and Comrade Sunday Olaposi Ogini will be taken to the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Convention for ratification. Further development on these two States and others will be made public,” Agbo said.

In a related development, the party has called for free, fair, credible and transparent elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa States where governorship elections will be held later in the year. The party’s spokesperson elections are critical ingredients of a sustainable democracy anywhere in the world while calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide a level playing ground for all the parties that will be participating in the November governorship polls.

“NNPP demands free, fair, credible, transparent, inclusive and peaceful governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa States. These elections are critical for sustainable democracy in Nigeria. The will and mandate of the people must be respected. The party urges INEC to provide a level playing field for all the political parties and their candidates participating in the elections and ensure that every vote is counted and counted in the overall results.

“This implies that the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) will function excellently, maximally and optimally. Nigerians will not tolerate any excuse for poor performance from INEC. We must get it right this time and redirect the ship of the nation to the path of rectitude, progress, development and advancement.”

