LA 2028: Nigeria face DR Congo in crucial U-23 AFCON qualifier

Nigeria U23 v DR Congo kicks off on Friday at the Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi, with the return leg on Tuesday, 17th November at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

The aggregate winner progresses to the final qualifying round for the 2027 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt (which is also Africa’s route to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics).

Why Nigeria must overcome DR Congo

Nigeria’s men haven’t played at an Olympic football tournament since Rio 2016 (where the Olympic Eagles took home bronze) as they missed out on both Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

Recall that goals from Algassime Bah and Alseny Soumah saw Guinea past Nigeria in the qualifying tie, which effectively ended Nigeria’s hopes of making it to Paris, as Eric Chelle’s stint with the Olympic Eagles was over and he was expected to be joined by a foreign scout and a foreign assistant.

The DR Congo U-23, however, arrive with two competitive matches under their belt after they lost 1-0 to Mauritania away (per CAF), then won the return 2-0 at the TP Mazembe Stadium in Lubumbashi (ACP). Filozofe Mabete and Candidat Mapendo were the two goalscorers, with Guy Bukasa as the coach who put the squad together.

Nigeria got a first-round bye, so this is their first match of the campaign, and that gives DR Congo a bit more recent match form, though it tells you very little about the gap in quality between the two sides.

Several reports have confirmed that the National Sports Commission (NSC) wrote to CAF requesting that the first leg be moved from Lubumbashi in the wake of an Ebola outbreak in the DRC, but reports have it that the Nigerian side have arrived in Lubumbashi and the first leg is still scheduled at the TP Mazembe Stadium.

How the U-23 AFCON qualification system works

CAF’s draw in Cairo for the U-23 AFCON 2027 qualifiers saw 42 nations enter three qualifying rounds between September 2026 and March 2027 (with seven places available plus hosts Egypt as per CAF). 28 teams started in the first round, and 14 were exempt (which is how Nigeria got through to the second round without playing in the first).

The current tie is a two-legged affair on aggregate, as the winner progresses to the third round, where the first legs are on 22 March 2027 and the return fixtures on 30 March 2027, CAF said. The seven aggregate winners from that round will join Egypt at the finals in November 2027.

Players to watch in Nigeria’s Olympic Eagles squad

The Nigeria U-23 squad of 23 was announced by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday, with 16 of the players based abroad, while 7 are in the Nigerian league. The home group was selected from 31 invitees who had spent approximately two weeks in camp at the Remo Stars camp in Ikenne. The home group comprises goalkeepers Clinton Andy (Rivers United) and Michael Atata (Ikorodu City), and midfielder Aderemi Adeoye (Ikorodu City) (Per Peoples Gazette).

ALSO READ: Olympic qualifiers: Eagles land in Lubumbashi, battle-ready for DR Congo clash

Peter Edokpolor (Benfica), Zadok Yohanna (Brighton), Sulaiman Sani (Al-Qadsiah) and Umar Abubakar (Famalicão) are the forwards on the list.

Chibuzor Nwoko (Fulham) and John Otomewo (Reims) are the midfielders, and Christian Akpan (Genk) and Victory Akpe (FC Basel) are the defenders.

Over two-thirds of the squad play abroad, so the Ikenne leg is also a test of how quickly a team assembled from several leagues can get on board with a common plan.

Nigeria U23 v DR Congo: what happens if Nigeria win?

Beating DR Congo on aggregate would see Nigeria one tie away from the finals in Egypt, and that tie would be played over two legs in March 2027, and a loss in that tie would end the campaign.

The first leg in Lubumbashi will determine what Nigeria need at Remo Stars Stadium on 17th November, as that is the home leg according to Blueprint. A narrow deficit or a draw away would keep the tie alive for the return; a heavy defeat would see the Olympic Eagles chasing it in front of their own supporters.

How the U-23 AFCON leads to the 2028 Olympics

Egypt will be hosting the finals in November 2027 (the eight teams comprising the hosts and the seven qualifiers from the above rounds). The tournament is Africa’s qualification event for the men’s football tournament at the LA 2028 Olympics (which takes place from 14th to 30th July 2028), per the Ghana Football Association.

Africa’s allocation has dropped from three to two, so only the two finalists go to LA (Ahram Online), with FIFA and the IOC having reduced the men’s event to 12 teams. For Paris 2024, ThisDay reported that the top three teams at the 2023 tournament would qualify automatically. Finishing third (which was sufficient then) will not be sufficient in 2027.

Morocco are the defending champions, having beaten Egypt 2-1 after extra time in the 2023 final (Foot Africa). That makes the Olympic route a far more difficult proposition than the continental one.

Seven sides apart from the hosts will be in the race to reach the final in Egypt, but only two of the eight will actually make it to Los Angeles. Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for LA 2028 therefore kick off with this tie.