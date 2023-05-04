The Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Thursday, said that the Unit through the Federal High Court has secured eight convictions of suspected smugglers for various smuggling offenses in the last 10 months.

This is even as the Unit said that its officials intercepted about 2,428 by 25 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS) and other contraband worth N746,157.425 in the month of April 2023.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos on Thursday, acting Controller of the Unit, Hussein Ejibunu said that the breakdown of the seizures include; 8,309 by 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice, equivalent to 14 trailer loads; 221 cartons of foreign frozen poultry; 486 parcels (262kg) of Indian hemp; Four units of foreign used vehicles; 111 pieces of used tyres; 10 bales of used clothing and eight sacks of used shoes.

According to him, the Unit in it’s continuous quest to prevent revenue loss through various infractions such as under-valuation, under-payments, and wrong classification, the sum of N66.726 million was collected following the issuance of demand notices to defaulters.

“While the smugglers planned to take us unaware during the religious festivities, our round-the-clock patrols were sustained and backed with intelligence even during the public holidays.

“Interestingly, the outcome of our unrelenting onslaught against smuggling is the remarkable drop evident in the number of seizures recorded with zero casualties.

“We want to reiterate that it pays for importers, exporters, haulage operators, and their agents to operate within the ambit of the law because doing otherwise places them at risk of losing their investments and facing prosecution as enshrined in the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA),” Ejibunu stated.

The FOU Zone A acting Controller added that the perpetrators of these criminal activities are not unaware of what the lay says because the Unit has taken enlightenment to them through different ways, including enlisting assistance of traditional rulers, community leaders and the media.

He said anyone that puts in his savings or obtains a loan to invest in any illegitimate business will have to contend with the attendant consequences of such choices, when the law will take its natural course.

“Successes recorded by this Unit in the suppression of desperate measures for economic criminality would not have been possible without the deployment of logistics support provided by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali, (Rtd) CFR, and his management team in the battle to protect our national economic interest, he said.