President Muhammadu Buhari is set to be conferred with the National Legacy Award by the Host Communities of Nigeria (HOSCON), a body of Oil and Gas producing states in the country.

The Executive National Chairman of HOSCON, Dr. Mike Emuh, who dropped the hint at the National Executive Committee meeting of the body in Warri, Delta State said Buhari was being recognized and appreciated for his commitment to the oil and gas producing states in the country by making the Petroleum Industry Act a reality.

Emuh stated that the organisation “have decided to honour President Muhammadu Buhari with our highest award which is The National Legacy Award and he’s the first to be so honoured. Of course, he deserves it, basically on merit of service to our people.

“Beyond the PIA worth over N400 billion, he also paid the 13 percent derivation fund, gave us the first oil and gas research centre in Africa in Oloibiri, the Ogoni clean-up and others in progress, instituted the gas flare penalty and his administration’s tenacity towards oil discovery in the northern parts of the country has added value to our national stock and economic viability”.

Emuh further noted that the various reforms carried out in the oil and gas sector during Buhari’s tenure were so strategic that they have continued to maximize the gains in the industry and extending such on the national economy.

“The well focused reforms in the industry have further repositioned the NNPC into a more profitable entity thereby reinforcing sustainability in the energy sector.

“Yet, we are not overlooking the far-reaching policies towards industrialization through better gas utilization, agricultural and infrastructural development across the country”.HOSCON also recognized Buhari’s true legacy in the restoration of national security and as a veritable icon of democracy.

”For your vision and remarkable leadership, we remember and feel justified to honour your esteemed self with this noble award because you have made a difference by democratizing governance to the greater good of the people”.