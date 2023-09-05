A 2-day warning strike as directed by the Nigerian Labour Congress suffered a setback in Oyo as staffers of some commercial banks and financial institutions reported for duty in defiance of the directives.

While customers were locked outside at the branches of the United Bank of Africa, Access Bank, commercial activities went on unhindered at First Bank, First City Monument Bank, and others.

Also, there was no activity at some of the local government headquarters in Ibadan metropolis as junior staffers stayed off duty.

The senior staff who are members of the Trade Union Congress reported for duty at the various local government headquarters but we’re seeing discussions in groups.

The Park Management System, Oyo, the agency that oversees the activities of the commercial transporters also did not partake in the strike.

There is a free flow of traffic even though the operators of cabs and tricycles otherwise known as Keke NAPEP complained of low patronage.

Security agents were strategically located to prevent breakdown of law and order.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE