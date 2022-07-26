NLC locks down Benin City over ASUU strike

The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Edo State chapter, on Wednesday led the organised Labour unions in the state in protest in solidarity with the five-month old industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

The solidarity protest caused unprecedented gridlock in various parts of Benin City, just as the heavy presence of security personnel was noticed in various parts of the state capital, with a high focus on the main campus of the University of Benin, UNIBEN, and its Ekenwan campus.

Nigerian Tribune noticed that as early as 7 am, armed and unarmed police personnel have taken over the gates of the two campuses of UNIBEN as the labour union and civil society leaders and members gathered at the museum ground in Oba Ovonranmwen Square popularly called Ring Road in readiness for the much-advertised protest.

The labour groups then devoured to the Government House in Osadebey Avenue, thereby causing gridlock along the adjoining streets across the city as residents found alternative routes to their destinations.

At the Government House, the Acting State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Odion Olaye, addressed the protesters, saying: “We are here in solidarity with our affiliate unions in our universities as directed by the national leadership of NLC through the emergency NEC (National Executive Committee) meeting we held on June 30th.

“We believe there is a need for the Federal Government to take action on this which is the reason for this letter from the national president to be submitted to the governor, Godwin Neghoghase Obaseki”.

Receiving the protesters, Obaseki, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Osaugbovo Iyoha, lamented the inability of the Federal Government to resolve the five-month-old strike.

On the internal crisis in tertiary institutions in the state, Iyoha said the governor would soon fix a date to meet with the unions.

