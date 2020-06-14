NLC calls for immediate domestication of Child Rights Act

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said the child Labour crisis in Nigeria has been exacerbated by the Almajirai culture in northern Nigeria.

The congress made this know, even as it demanded immediate domestication of the Children Rights Act in every state of the federation.

It also called on government at every level to ensure the prioritization of enabling social conditions for optimum upbringing and development of every Nigerian child.

In a statement to mark the 2020 Child Labour Day with a theme: “COVID-19: Protect Children from Child Labour, Now More Than Ever,” the congress also demanded increased budgetary allocation to the education and health sectors; and particularly aimed at strengthening the Universal Basic Education Programme and childhood immunization.

The statement signed by the President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba said: “Nigeria’s crisis of child labour has been exacerbated by the Almajirai culture in northern Nigeria. It is commendable that the Northern Governors Forum has taken a decision to stamp out the Almajirai culture from their states.

“We urge that the pronouncement is followed up by concrete actions to fully rehabilitate and re-integrate Almajiri children back to the mainstream of society.”

He pointed out that the objective of the celebration of the Child Labour Day was to call the attention of heads of government, trade union leaders, employers, workers, local authorities, policymakers and civil society activists to the challenges of child labour in order to find sustainable solutions to stamp out this social crisis.

Nigeria ratified Convention 182 on the prohibition and elimination of the worst forms of Child Labour on October 2, 2002. This convention, just as UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, has found local contextualization in the Children’s Rights Act passed by the parliament and signed into law by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2003.

In Nigeria, the incidence of child labour occurs in every state. It is estimated that there are at least 15 million children are engaged in child labour.

According to Wabba, this number perfectly tallies with the number of out of school children in Nigeria – 10 million children who are not able to access primary education and 5 million children who dropped out of junior secondary school

