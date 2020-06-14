Ibadan records third killing in two weeks as 21-yr-old lady is macheted to death

One Grace Oshiagwu was macheted to death on Saturday by yet-to-be identified persons, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The deceased, a 21-year-old lady was killed in a church mission building at Idi-ori Area,Shasha, off the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

Saturday’s killing brings to three the number of ladies that have been killed in similar situationin the same Akinyele Local Government area of the state, in two weeks.

Barakat Bello and AzeezatShomuyiwa were other ladies who met the same fate in the past two weeks.

Confirming the incident, Oyo Police Public Relations Officer, GbengaFadeyi asked members of the public to assist the police with information to track those behind the killings in recent weeks.

He however said the police has deployed tactical teams to be on the trail of those behind Grace’s killing.

“One Grace Oshiagwu, aged 21 years, was macheted on her head in a church mission building at Idi-ori Area,Shasha, off expressway by unknown assailant(s) today (Saturday) at about 3.00 pm.

“Investigation has commenced into the matter and the Police Tactical teams are on the trail of the assailant(s).

“While efforts (had been) intensified, we want to continue to solicit for credible information from members of the communities around the area and the general public to unravel the mystery behind these dastard killings,” Fadeyi said.

