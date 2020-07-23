NIWA, LASWA issue joint operational guidelines to boat operators

Maritime
By Tribune Online
boats, boat operators
FILE PHOTO

As part of the effort to effectively guarantee the safety of ferry passengers in Lagos State, the joint regulatory task force of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA)  have jointly issued an operational standing order to commercial boat operators in the state.

According to the new guideline signed recently by the General Manager of LASWA, Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel and the Lagos Area Manager of NIWA, Sarat Braimah, all double engine (four-stroke engine) driven boats are to revert to pre COVID-19 full capacity as approved based on the inspection while all two-stroke single engine-driven boats are to maintain maximum of 75 percent pre-COVID capacity as approved based on inspection.

However, with effect from January 1, 2021, all operators utilizing tiller handles on the outboard engines for steering/manoeuvring t-longboat (open)  and W23 boats (open) are requested to procure and mount a hydraulic steering system on the boats for improved safety and better manoeuvring.

Also, all operators utilizing the helm steering system are requested to procure and mount a hydraulic steering system on the boats for improved safety and better manoeuvring.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE ongoing investigative hearing into the allegations bordering on misappropriation of N81.5 billion by the management of Niger Delta  Development Commission (NDDC) was temporarily halted on Monday after the acting managing director of the commission, Professor Daniel Pondei fainted and was… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 562 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, with national toll now put at 37,225… Read Full Story
The UK Government has entered partnerships with BioNtech/Pfizer and Valneva who are developing vaccines to protect against COVID-19. It has also secured early access to treatments containing COVID-19 neutralising antibodies from AstraZeneca, in order to treat those unable to receive vaccines, such as the… Read Full Story
Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio on Monday gave a vivid account of how successive managements of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded multi-trillion naira contracts through contract splitting, over-pricing of contracts and other fraudulent acts… Read Full Story
THE ongoing investigative hearing into the allegations bordering on misappropriation of N81.5 billion by the management of Niger Delta  Development Commission (NDDC) was temporarily halted on Monday after the acting managing director of the commission, Professor Daniel Pondei fainted and was… Read Full Story
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, on Monday, emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Maritime

COVID-19 guidelines: Aside APMT, PTML, terminal operators not compliant — MWUN

Maritime

JPS collapses commercial department, meet MWUN over sacked workers’ benefit

Maritime

Maritime agencies adopt modalities to address overlapping functions

Maritime

NIWA to shut Lalek Marine operations over Lagos boat mishap

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More