NIWA, LASWA issue joint operational guidelines to boat operators

As part of the effort to effectively guarantee the safety of ferry passengers in Lagos State, the joint regulatory task force of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) have jointly issued an operational standing order to commercial boat operators in the state.

According to the new guideline signed recently by the General Manager of LASWA, Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel and the Lagos Area Manager of NIWA, Sarat Braimah, all double engine (four-stroke engine) driven boats are to revert to pre COVID-19 full capacity as approved based on the inspection while all two-stroke single engine-driven boats are to maintain maximum of 75 percent pre-COVID capacity as approved based on inspection.

However, with effect from January 1, 2021, all operators utilizing tiller handles on the outboard engines for steering/manoeuvring t-longboat (open) and W23 boats (open) are requested to procure and mount a hydraulic steering system on the boats for improved safety and better manoeuvring.

Also, all operators utilizing the helm steering system are requested to procure and mount a hydraulic steering system on the boats for improved safety and better manoeuvring.