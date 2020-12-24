INTELS: Industrial Court stops MWUN, SSASCGOC strike

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria, sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has granted an order of interim injunction restraining the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) from embarking on or continuing any industrial action against INTELS Nigeria Limited.

The order was issued recently by the presiding judge, Hon. Justice F.I. Kola-Olalere, while ruling on an ex-parte motion in suit number NICN/PHC/155/2020 filed by INTELS.

The court also restrained the unions from preventing the staff of INTELS from entering the company’s operational areas and facilities to perform their duties.

Recall that MWUN and SSASCGOC began an indefinite strike at INTELS on Monday, December 14, 2020 over the redundancy of some workers at the Onne Port, Rivers State.

However, the management of INTELS expressed concern over the industrial action, which it said had negatively impacted its services at the port.

INTELS said the affected workers were not its employees, but staff of one of its labour contractors named Associated Maritime Services Limited (AMS).

Ruling on the ex-parte application, Justice Kola-Olalere ordered as follows, “I hereby grant an Order of Interim Injunction pending the determination of the Motion on Notice restraining all the defendants, their agents as contained in prayer one of the this application at page I36 and page 137 of the record from continuing their industrial action, work to rule, strike and/or work stoppage which will howsoever affect the business activities of the Claimant/Applicant or any of its clients in any of the Claimant/Applicant’s four operational areas located at Onne and Port Harcourt Ports in Rivers State, Warri in Delta State, and Calabar Port in Cross River State.”

