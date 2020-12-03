NIS commends LADOL’s indigenisation policy, transfer of technology

The Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS has commended the management of the Lagos Deep Offshore Logistic Base, LADOL Free Trade Zone for promoting transfer of technology from foreigners to Nigerians.

The new comptroller of Immigration Service, Lagos Seaport and Marine Command, Emmanuel Arogundade, who recently visited LADOL Free Zone on a familiarisation tour, said LADOL has promoted indigenisation policy by engaging more Nigerians to work in the work.

“The transfer of technology, which the Federal Government is interested in, is being complied with 100% at LADOL Free Zone. This is the essence of transfer technology, which is what Immigration supposed to monitor,” Arogundade said.

On the zone’s compliance with expatriate quota, the new comptroller said LADOL has always been very upright and up to date. He assured that NIS has always been ready to support anything that would bring economic development and growth which is one of the main thrust of this administration, assuring that NIS is ready to partner with LADOL and any other establishment that conforms to government policy.

Managing Director of LADOL, Dr. Amy Jadesimi described the visit as very significant stressing that running of the Free Zone depends on other sister agencies, and NIS has been essential for LADOL remaining operational throughout 2020.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Why We Can’t Call Off Strike Now –ASUU

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as the president of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi has said there are certain steps to be taken to reach a final conclusion on the issue…