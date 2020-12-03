Outrage trails CMA CGM planned hike of container deposit charges

Clearing agents and Customs brokers have expressed concern over the planned increment in the container deposit charges being collected by a French shipping firm, CMA CGM on cargoes that came in from Europe and the Mediterranean to Nigeria.

Recall that CMA CGM had issued a Client Advisory recently, notifying the public that charges for Empty Equipment Imbalance fee will henceforth be $90 Dollars (N34,110) per day as from 15th of December, 2020.

Reacting to the planned adjustment, Managing Director of Wealthy Honey, Mr. Kayode Farinto explained that the container deposit fee’s ordinarily should not exceed N25,000 per day. According to Mr. Farinto, who also doubles as the Deputy National President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), “When a cargo owner goes for his Debit Note to take his cargo, he will be given 14 days to return the empty container. Before taking his cargo out of the ports, he will be asked to pay Container Deposit Fee to stand as insurance in-case the container is not returned on time.

“If the cargo owner or his representative fails to return the container within the 14-days stipulated period, the shipping company will start daily deduction from the cargo owners Container Deposit fee. The amount deducted is always in the region of N15,000 and in most cases not exceeding N25,000 on a daily basis.

“Due to the congestion in our ports and the state of our roads, most often times, the containers are not returned within the 14-days grace period given by the shipping company. The Empty Equipment Imbalance charges is just another way of extorting Nigerian’s because the amount to be deducted daily as stylishly being increased. That is just what it is.”

In a separate chat with the Nigerian Tribune, the National President of the National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA), Mr. Lucky Amiwero lamented that nobody regulates the foreign shipping companies, thus they wake up and just impose arbitrary charges on Nigerian importers.

In his words, “What is Empty Equipment Imbalance charge? These foreign shipping companies are just ripping Nigerian cargo owners apart with all sorts of charges because nobody is regulating or checking them.”

CMA CGM in a Client Advisory recently stated that, “Dear Esteemed Customer, Please find the Empty Equipment Imbalance Charge applicable as follows as from December 15th, 2020 until further notice:

“This Empty Equipment Imbalance Charge will apply on all cargoes from all European & Mediterranean ports to Nigeria, and will be applicable for dry and OOG cargoes.

“Date of application will be from December 15th, 2020 (date of loading) until further notice. Amount: USD 90/EUR 75/GBP 65 per container Payment will be prepaid in addition to ocean freight.”

