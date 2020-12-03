FG sets up Diving Governing Board, appoints chief inspector

The Federal Government has set up the Diving Governing Board to implement the provisions of the 2018 Diving at Work Regulations. This is even as the appointment of Mr. Julius Ugwala as Chief Inspector of Diving for the country has been announced.

This development comes nearly two years after the Federal Executive Council approved the Diving at Work Regulation.

The Honourable Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN who inaugurated the Board recently said the Board would drive the enforcement of the regulations that will restore sanity to the sector and drive a sustainable growth agenda.

He said the inauguration marked the beginning of an era in which the flagrant disregard for the safety and health status of divers would no more be condoned.

He added that the Board amongst its other functions would furnish the sector with a code of practice that meets global best practice.

Lamenting the poor supervision of dive operations and insufficient penalties for defaulting organisations, the Minister said the industry had been stunted by poor standards and the resultant hazards that accompanied such an anomaly.

He however expressed confidence in the ability of the Board to better the sector through the strict enforcement of the regulations and monitoring of the industry’s operations.

Keyamo stressed that the constitution of the Board followed the provisions of the regulations and charged its members to adhere to the guidelines in carrying out their work as government anticipates that their activities will foster sustainable growth in the industry.

The Minister however commended the National Association of Professional Divers and other critical stakeholders for their enthusiasm and support during the process of developing and finalising the Diving at Work Regulation.

