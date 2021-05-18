NIPR plants over 200 commemorative trees in two Bauchi academic institutions

200 commemorative trees have been planted as part of the weeklong activities to mark the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), holding in Bauchi.

The institute embarked on the Tree Planting Campaign at the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi and Adamu Tafawa Balewa College of Education Kangere as a commemorative event to mark the AGM and National Conference.

While Speaking during the exercise at the two institutions on Tuesday, the National President of the NIPR, Comrade Muktar Zubairu Sirajo said that the move was to contribute to addressing various forms of environmental challenges in the country.

Muktar Zubairu also said that the Institute decided to commemorate the AGM by undertaking a legacy project in the academic institutions to provide a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

Also Speaking, the Chairman of the Bauchi state chapter of the Institute, Kabiru Ali Kobi stressed the importance of the exercise calling on the benefiting institutions to take proper care of the trees towards achieving the desired objectives.

In their addresses, the Rector of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, Architect Sunusi Waziri Gumau and the Deputy Provost of Adamu Tafawa Balewa College of Education Kangere, Dr Dauda Bute Sanda described the gesture as timely in view of the ravaging effects of environmental degradation.

The institutions however expressed appreciation for finding them worthy for the legacy projects noting that a committee has been constituted to ensure the survival of the trees.

