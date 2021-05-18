Again, three soldiers killed by bandits in Niger community

Tragedy struck on Monday in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State as three soldiers lost their lives in the fight against armed bandits and other criminal activities in the state.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello stated this in a state broadcast at the Government House, Minna, shortly after the meeting held with the heads of security agencies from the state and some relevant and key stakeholders with the view to get an update on the security situation within the state.

According to the governor, “three soldiers were unfortunately killed in Magama Local Government by bandits but I can assure you that those bandits at the moment are being trailed by our security agencies and by God’s grace, they will be apprehended, while some of the bandits were killed by soldiers and two of their bodies were recovered so far. But there has not been any arrest yet. We should however hope that in the next few days or hours we should be able to see some arrests.”

Governor Bello assured that the state government will support both the Federal Government and the State security agencies, saying “we are up to the challenges” while highlighting that very soon the state government and the security agencies will come to a final solution to the security challenges bedevilling the state.

While conceding that the state was still confronted by some security challenges as Nigerlites were aware that some communities were still under a security threat, adding that the security agencies were doing their best to control the challenges.

“At the moment, I will like to commend our Service Chiefs at the federal level and the heads of security agencies, who are our Service Chiefs at the state level. I want to specifically thank the security agencies for a job well done so far,” he said.

Governor Bello said “very soon we will address some of these issues. I don’t want to say much for now because we have some security operatives on the ground at the moment but we still have some areas where we still have to look at and they are being looked at present.”

He explained that the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from about more than 25 communities have been returning and being transported back to their communities while normalcy was gradually being restored to those areas in Shroro: Galkogo, Shaku, Bofa, Makera Chukuba, Galadimakogo and Erena.

“Also in Munya, you have Mangoro, Kuchi, Lape, Bada, Zanzzaga, Guni, Fuka, Gini and Dandaodu respectively while in Mariga LGA, you have Shadagi, Kakivun, Fara Toka, Shaga, Garguzo, Indago, Dusai and Gulvivoka among others,” he said.

