NIPOST seeks Customs support for improved operations

The Postmaster General of the Federation/CEO Nigerian Postal Service(NIPOST), Dr Ismail Adewusi has sought the support of the Nigeria Customs Service to boost postal services operations across the nation.

During a working visit to the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service(NCS), Col Hammed Ali (Rtd), at the Command Headquarters in Abuja, Adewusi highlighted the challenges faced by NIPOST and areas Customs could support.

He emphasized that NIPOST will continue to reinvent its activities to stay afloat. According to him, “this is not only in Nigeria, but it is also a global phenomenon.”

Nigerian Postal Service is the designated public postal operator representing Nigeria among the comity of 192-member nations of the Universal Postal Union (UPU).

“So, anytime anything is coming to Nigeria, it, first of all, arrive at our International Mail Processing Centre (IMPC) in Lagos. That means that we play a very critical role as the gateway to all emails and the rest of them coming from outside Nigeria. We have taken that role very seriously.”

Adewusi said NIPOST over the years had seized many weapons and drugs in the past which he said some people attempted to smuggle into the country using the post.

“Each time this happens, we pass all of these to the security agencies, the Customs, NDLEA and other security agencies that are also residence within our premises.

“So, we continue to reinvent ourselves despite all the challenges that are facing us today. And then we believe that coming here is also to reinforce that relationship, collaborative relationship between our two sister organizations.”

He said there had been a longstanding committee of NIPOST and Customs, which he said was no longer in place. He urged the Customs boss to resuscitate the committee.

PMG also discussed the issuance of seizure notice whenever Customs officials seize items or goods from people and Address Verification solution which is a technology-based solution for tracking addresses of people.

Responding, Col. Ali said there has been a symbiotic relationship between the NCS and NIPOST inadequate service delivery.

He said there was no reason the two agencies should not support each other while pledging NCS support for NIPOST.

Hammed attended to every request made by the NIPOST boss and directed his officials to ensure implementation.

He said Customs should take advantage of the Address Verification Application by NIPOST to support its operations, which according to him, “would help Customs to track its clients”.

