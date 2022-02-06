Edo IPMAN boss tasks NNPC on repair of refineries, Benin depot

Worried by the impending hike in the price of fuel, Benin, Edo State depot chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Baba Abdul Saliu Egele has charged the federal government to repair the nation’s moribund refineries.

The Benin Deport chairman of IPMAN, Alhaji Egele who spoke in Benin weekend during an Annual General Meeting and election of new executives of the association said that it was cause for great concern that Nigeria is the only Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that imports fuel, hence the high cost of the commodity.

Besides, he tasked the authorities of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to immediately repair the Benin Depot which was built in the ’70s during the military regime of Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo.

The chairman lamented that the depot had remained moribund and out of operation for over a decade.

He said: “We are now loading petroleum products from Warri and Oghara which are in Delta state. Benin depot used to be a beehive of activities but it has been taken over by rodents and reptiles.”

He added that the rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries will put an end to the incessant hike in the prices of petroleum products in the country.

Alhaji Egele reiterated the determination of IPMAN to engage and collaborate with the government and other relevant agencies in the oil and gas sector to fix the depots and refineries.

He said: “If the refineries are fixed, crude oil would be refined in the country and that will help to reduce the incessant increment of pump prices in the country.”

He assured that the union will partner with the federal government to ensure that the right policies are put in place to avert cases of incessant strike actions by aggrieved members.

