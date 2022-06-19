NIMN gives 90-day debt forgiveness window for members

As part of strategies aimed at re-addressing its knotty issue of dormant membership, the governing council of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) has announced plans to avail members, whose membership status had been dormant over the years, the opportunity of a 90-day period to regularize their financial status with the marketing institute.

The Institute also announced the election of Professor Michael Kupolati and Mrs Ebisan Onyema, as its First and Second Vice Presidents, respectively.

Making the announcements at the institute’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), held in Lagos over the weekend, its President and Chairman of Council, Mr Idorenyen Enang described the measure as one of the strategic interventions of the council, aimed at driving sustainability from the second half of the Year 2022, and enhancing the institute’s membership base.

According to him, the ‘debt forgiveness’ scheme provides members, who had not been financially active in the past years, the opportunity to only pay up the 2021 and 2022 Annual dues, with the institute writing off other debts such members must have accumulated over the years.

He, however, added that any member, passing through the debt forgiveness window, expected to run between July 1 and September 30, 2022, would, however, go through the institute’s reintegration process, before being allowed back as full members.

While charging debtor-members on the need to avail themselves of the opportunity, the NIMN boss argued that failure to utilise such an opportunity would mean throwing off a lifetime opportunity that would allow such debtor-members the opportunity to seamlessly regularize their membership, with the institute.

He further stated that some of the focal areas of the council in the second half of the year, are to resuscitate the institute’s in-house journal, and review the curriculum of its professional examination, while also restructuring its chapter operations for enhanced and meaningful membership engagement.

The NIMN’s boss expressed delight at the increasing interest the institute had continued to generate among members and the general public, in recent times, while assuring members of the council’s commitment to providing value and more benefits for members.

He argued that one of the ways the council intends to achieve this is through strategic collaborations with sister professional bodies, such as the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN), the Advertising Agencies Association of Nigeria (AAAN), the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN), the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), and even the industry’s apex regulatory body, the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), and a host of other professional bodies.





“It was in this light that the Institute signed an MoU with the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) in January 2022, with the operational guideline for the MoU still being worked on,” he added.

Congratulating the newly-elected First and Second Vice Presidents, Enang stated with the successful conduct of the election, the elected officers would automatically replace the duo of Dr Kasuwar Gambo and Mr Chuka Eborah, the erstwhile first and second vice presidents, respectively, who had served out their terms on the institute’s council.

Responding on behalf of the new officers, Professor Kupolati assured of their commitment to contributing their own quota to the development of the marketing institute.

