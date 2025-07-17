NIMASA shuts down ShellPlux, TMDK Terminals over ISPS Code violations

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), in its role as the Designated Authority for implementing the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code in Nigeria, has shut down ShellPlux and TMDK Terminals, both located in the Ijegun-Egba area of Lagos.

In a statement signed on Thursday by NIMASA Spokesman, Edward Osagie, the enforcement action follows persistent non-compliance by the facilities with the provisions of the ISPS Code, despite several formal warnings.

“The move aligns with global best practices and is in accordance with Section 79(f) of the ISPS Code Implementation Regulations (2014), which mandates the closure of any facility that remains in violation for over three calendar months,” the NIMASA statement reads.

Speaking on the development, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola, emphasised the Agency’s commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime domain.

“In wielding the big stick, we acted only as a last resort. Our primary goal is to enforce safety and security practices across Nigerian ports and jetties. At a time when we are collaborating with the United States Coast Guard to lift the conditions of entry on vessels from Nigeria, we cannot afford lapses that jeopardise our progress,” he said.

Mobereola added that the facilities would be reopened once all compliance requirements are satisfactorily met, acknowledging their important role in service delivery and trade facilitation.

“Our Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola is committed to enhanced sustainable trade facilitation for the maritime sector in a safe and conducive environment,” the NIMASA DG added.

The ISPS Code, an amendment to the SOLAS Convention, was developed by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to enhance maritime and port security, particularly for facilities engaged in international trade.

