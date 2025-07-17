FG seeks innovative solutions to achieve universal health coverage in Africa

The Federal Government has called for innovative solutions to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Africa, as the continent has made slow progress towards achieving UHC, with the average Service Coverage Index rising from 23 in 2000 to 44 in 2021.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, made the call at the African Health Business (AHB) Symposium in Abuja, noting that Nigeria’s commitment to ensuring equitable, affordable, and quality healthcare for all is captured in the Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative.

He highlighted Nigeria’s progress in expanding health insurance coverage in Africa, revitalising primary healthcare centres, and promoting local manufacturing of essential medicines.

Salako, however, acknowledged that challenges persist, including underfunding, suboptimal health insurance subscription, and high out-of-pocket expenses.

He stressed the need for strengthened resource mobilisation, innovative financing mechanisms, and private sector participation to achieve UHC.

Salako also highlighted the importance of harnessing innovation for resilient health systems, investing in pharmaceutical and diagnostic value chains, and confronting emerging threats such as climate change and future pandemics.

He expressed optimism that the symposium would provide a platform for brainstorming and coming up with solutions to support African countries in achieving UHC by 2030.

The minister called for building a continent where no child dies from a preventable disease, no mother gives birth in fear, and every African has the right to health and the hope of a healthy future.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of MSD for South Africa and the sub-Saharan Africa region, Zweli Bashman, noted that innovative healthcare solutions are crucial in addressing the healthcare challenges facing Africa.

He said achieving UHC requires innovative solutions that prioritise accessible and equitable healthcare for all.

Bashman disclosed that MSD made a purposeful decision to get started in the 1980s, with a focus on trials and manufacturing investments. “We’re able to deal with about 18,000 people across Africa, Europe, and America,” he said.

The company has made significant strides in addressing healthcare challenges, particularly in Africa. “We’ve got 30 people in the United States, that’s been regarding over a period of 1,000 doses that have been administered. To people across Africa, we have a stockpile of over half a million doses,” Bashman revealed.

He spoke about the importance of advocacy and awareness in healthcare. “Through the advocacy process that happened, after that, we now have a situation where the stages of the marine recommendation, that country, particularly used care about countries that are most likely to chew, roll out, proactive vaccination care, particularly into healthcare, because of people that are most likely to see.”

Bashman also noted the need for accessible healthcare facilities, particularly in public hospitals. “One of the biggest issues that we’ve got is growing proud of the public hospital’s safety facilities, and we’re going to be able to access healthcare efficiently,” he said.

The company is working on a model that looks popular to people, with a focus on community-based healthcare. “We imagine that shipping containers, we’re going to get them out and create half visitors, these half visitors are put in the community, so they will be at the bus terminal, in the way people congregate,” Bashman said.

He spoke about the importance of training healthcare workers and creating awareness about diseases. “We noted that one of the specific reasons is that if we see the amount of our transmission prevention, and we made it in the way centre, it was to learn that our conditions were, they allowed them to expand and create awareness for us.”

Bashman reiterated that the company’s goal is to make healthcare accessible and easy for people to have in their homes and communities.

“What we do, by listening to this, is to ensure that the world is sort of firing half of this service. The world is sort of committing it easy for people to have in the house and in the area.”

