How TikTok saved me after okrika business crashed during COVID — Jay On-air

Joseph Onaolapo, the content creator and on-air personality popularly known as Jay On-air, has recounted how he turned to TikTok saved him after the collapse of his fairly used clothing business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recent interview on the WithChude podcast, the 31-year-old opened up about his difficult journey, revealing how unpaid salaries, rejection, and depression pushed him to discover content creation.

Jay said he had moved to Lagos with high hopes and sent his CV to every radio station, hoping to land a media job but nothing came through.

“I want to roll with the big boys and big girls and all of that. I came to Lagos. Two seconds, they were employing me. I sent my CV to every radio station. Every radio station. Nothing happened,” he said.

“I found a way to work with an online radio station. It did not quite pan out like I wanted. That’s how I got into the corporate world. Worked as an executive assistant. Worked as a communication executive.

“…Was owed salaries a lot. I was treated like I was not worth anything. That all just crippled me. And then, eventually, I left the job. And I started a business.”

He said he eventually left his job and turned to business, starting with selling okrika (fairly used clothes).

According to him, the venture picked up quickly and even earned him the nickname “the shorts guy” because of the demand for his stock.

However, just as the business began to thrive, the COVID-19 lockdown struck, halting everything.

“I was selling Okrika by the way. And it was becoming a thriving business. I was becoming the shorts guy. People would come to me to buy shorts. I tried. This one was actually starting to work. It was starting to work. I remember, I am a big fan of Waje. And I remember she was having a concert at the time. And I could afford it.

“Right. To use this money. So it was such a big deal to me. And it just hit me because of N10,000. And COVID-19 hit. Yeah. And everything just. Silent. Became silent. I was home. I didn’t have a job.

“Nothing was working for me. And then people were on TikTok. And I was just like, what is happening here?

Jay On-air disclosed that it was during this low period that he found TikTok which saved him from depression.

“And that is how I, you know, got on TikTok. Live syncing sounds. Just to have fun. And that’s why I love creating so much. Because when I was depressed. When I was sad. I wake up in the morning. I have my bath. I have my shower. I would be on TikTok. How many sounds can I create in one hour? How quickly can I live sync sounds?”

