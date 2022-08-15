NILDS to commence award of doctorate degrees ― Prof Suleiman

After six years of running Master’s Degree programmes on Parliamentary related courses, Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Olanrewaju Suleiman, on Monday unveiled plans for the upgrade of the courses to Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) level.

Professor Sulaiman who disclosed this during the 9th Matriculation ceremony held at the Senate wing of the National Assembly complex, Abuja, explained that the proposed academic programme is to be implemented in conjunction with authorities of Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State.

“Recently a delegation from Federal University, Lokoja visited the Institute for academic collaborations, especially at the level of PhD. Talks are ongoing between the two Institutions in order to seal a pact,” he noted.

He stated further that the various academic programmes being run by the Institute, have impacted greatly on legislative practices in the country both at the federal and state levels.

“Over the years, the number and quality of students being admitted to the various academic programmes of the Institute have been on the rise.

“This is a confirmation of the relevance of these programmes and the impact they have had on successive students, which have inspired more people to join.

“I am delighted to report that the successes and achievements of the Institute in all areas of capacity development have made NILDS not only a national but also an international model for a successful parliamentary support institution.

“In the last two years, the Lagos State House of Assembly has passed a law establishing a Legislative Institute. Similar Bills are under consideration in other State Houses of Assembly, including Delta State.

“At the continental level, the Parliament of Benin Republic has established a Parliamentary Institute modelled on NILDS. A delegation from the Parliament visited the Institute a few months ago to understudy our system and learn from our experience and success story.

“Similarly, we have received parliamentary delegations from various African countries, including Ghana and Uganda. Just recently, the Regional Parliament of Ethiopia approached us for a benchmarking visit due to hold at the end of this month.”

According to him, 20 out of the 80 Matriculants are to undergo Master’s Degree Courses in Legislative Studies;15 in Elections and Party Politics; 7 in Parliamentary Administration, 18 in Law; 17 for Post Graduate Diploma in Elections and Political Party Management; 9 for Higher National Diploma in Parliamentary Administration and 4 for Higher National Diploma in Official Reporting.

NILDS to commence award of doctorate degrees ― Prof Suleiman

