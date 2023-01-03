Nigerians to watch in 2023 Politics

Share

Nigerians watch with bated breath as the Year 2023 unfolds before us. It is the year of fresh general elections that will herald the exit of incumbent President, General MuhammaduBuhari, serving governors, federal and state lawmakers and others holding elective offices whose four year tenure would terminate by virtue of provisions of the Constitution. Certain individuals in the polity will be seeking mandate of Nigerians for positions of president, governors and as representatives in state and National Assemblies. There are also social gatekeepers whose voices will count in deciding who gets what, when and how. Nigerian Tribune unveils some of these eminent Nigerians Chief Olusegun Obasanjo Former military Head of State, two-term civilian president. Olusegun Obasanjo, who tore his membership card of the erstwhile ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the eve of the 2015 general election that ended his party 16 years grip on the nation has remained relevant in the polity. On January 1,2023, he released an open letter to the nation, “My Appeal to all Nigerians, particularly Young Nigerians,” in which he endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi. The former president installed his successor, the late Umar Yar’Adua in 2007; he played a role in the emergence of former president, DrGoodluck Jonathan in 2011. He was not missing in action in the orchestrated plot that saw to the ouster of same Jonathan in the 2015 election. Obasanjo mounted the barricades against Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 but the latter was reelected. He has urged Nigerians, particularly the youths to reject the candidates of the two predominant political parties, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and his main rival, AtikuAbubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party. Will his voice counts in next month’s general election? Bola Tinubu Twoterm Lagos State governor is a kingmaker, seeking for the exalted seat of Presidency. The two-term governor on the platform of the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD), he has remained relevant after his exit in 2007 from Lagos Government House, Alausa. With his new platform, the defunct Action Congress which later transformed to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Tinubu and his other associates regained lost grounds in the South-West, pummeling the PDP in Oyo, Osun, Ekiti,Ogun and Ondo states. Tinubu, was the arrow head of the coalition of certain opposition political parties that metamorphosed into the APC: his ACN; the Buhari Congress for Progressive Change, (CPC), the All Nigerian Peoples Party, (ANPP), a faction of All Progressives Grand Alliance and certain chieftains of erstwhile ruling party, christened the newPDP. Tinubu who played a role in Buhari›s emergence as APC presidential candidate at the historic convention held at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos also deployed his financial arsenal in galvanising support for his victory in 2015 and 2019 elections. The kingmaker won APC’s ticket last June and is smarting to replace Buhari at Aso Rock, the nation›s seat of power. Atiku Abubakar Former civilian president under Chief Obasanjo is the presidential candidate of the PDP. This year’s election is Atiku’s third attempt at seeking to govern Nigeria.

A cosmopolitan Nigerian with vast network of friends and associates in politics and the corporate Nigeria, Atiku was presidential candidate of the defunct Action Congress (AC) in 2007 as sitting vice-president in a PDP federal cabinet. He was the PDP candidate in the 2019 general election won by incumbent MuhammaduBuhari. 2023 general election is the Turaki Adamawa is third attempt to seek the mandate of Nigerians and he has expressed confidence that despite all odds, he would defeat his friend, the APC candidate, Bola Tinubu. Peter Obi He is a former two-term governor of Anambra State, he is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP). Obi often dismissed as lacking in solid structures is on familiar terrain. He was the Vice – Presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general elections. Obi home state of Anambra is under the control of another opposition party, the APGA. In his South-East geo-political zone, Obi’s LP has no serving governor as the states are divided between the APGA, ( Anambra, the APC ( Imo, Ebonyi) and the PDP ( Enugu, Abia). Obi remains convinced that he will defeat the APC and PDP’s presidential candidates. He has told newsmen that what Nigerians call the structures are really the obstacles to the nation development. He said: “The structure they have today is what we want to dismantle. It is a structure of criminality. It is the structure that produced 133 million people living in poverty, 20 million out-of-school children, and made Nigeria surpass India in infant mortality. It is the structure that destroys us and we want to destroy that structure. And you are the next structure. We want to build a better place for our children.” Mahmood Yakubu He is the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He has continued to assure Nigerians that he would deliver on free, fair, transparent elections. Despite his assurances, certain chieftains of the ruling APC has expressed strong reservations about the logistics towards the next electoral process, particularly the Bimodal Voters Identification System( BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal, (IReV), aimed at promoting transparency and adding credibility to the process. IReV is expected to ensure transfer of results from polling units electronically and to be accessed by voters. There have been alleged moves by political actors to prevail on Professor Yakubu to drop BVAS and return to use of Incident Forms for accreditation of voters.

An adamant INEC Chairman has assured Nigerians that the new technology innovations have come to stay.

“As I have said repeatedly, the Commission’s allegiance is to Nigeria. Our loyalty is to Nigerians who want free, fair, credible and verifiable elections supported by technology, which guarantees transparent accreditation and upload of polling unit results for citizens to view in real-time on Election Day. It is for these reasons that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) were introduced. There is no going back on the deployment of BVAS and IReV for the 2023 General Election.”

Will Yakubu falter and surrender to pressures?

Aliyu Gusau

A former National Security Adviser from Zamfara State, he is a chieftain of the PDP.

Gusau struggled for the PDP presidential ticket in 2011. He could not make it to Eagle Square, the convention ground as he lost to the selection process supervised by the late Finance Minister, AdamuCiroma, which picked AtikuAbubakar as the Northern candidate to contest against the then acting President, Goodluck Jonathan, who ultimately won the ticket. For Gusau, who was supplanted by Atiku, his romance with the Turaki Adamawa has been very warm since then. It was Gusau that stormed Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, in 2018 and rallied northern delegates behind AtikuAbubakar to pick the PDP ticket.The former NSA also played a role in the withdrawal from the 2023 presidential race by Sokoto State Governor, AminuTambuwal to ensure that Rivers State Governor, NyesomWike was ditched by Northern delegates for AtikuAbubakar

Checks revealed that the former Military Intelligence Officer has been galvanising support for Atiku›s ambition, across the political divides in the North.

Muhammadu Buhari

The incumbent president is the leader of the ruling APC. Like the head of the electoral umpire, Professor Yakubu, Buhari has promised to bequeath a legacy of credible elections as he leaves Aso Rock Villa, this year. Despite ceaseless criticisms, the president has not been seen often around campaign venues of his party’s standard-bearer, Bola Tinubu. Amidst the indictment, he has promised to galvanise support for all his party candidates including Bola Tinubu. The president foot soldiers have been alleged to be working for an opposition candidate to succeed him, insinuation that Buhari has dismissed as unfounded.

Will Buhari play walk his talks on free and fair elections?

Seyi Makinde

The Oyo State governor is the leader of the PDP in the South-West zone. A member of the G-5, which has vowed not to offer support to his party presidential candidate, he is also contending with battle at his home front, as he seeks a second term ticket.

His main rivals include: Senator representing Oyo Central and APC candidate, TeslimFolarin and BayoAdelabu of the Accord Party. Governor Makinde has expressed confidence that he is set to retain his occupation of Agodi Government House. He said: “We have shown empathy in decision-making. Our policies have always been ‘people first’ because you, the good people of Oyo State, are the most important stakeholders in governance. We may not always get it right, but we have always accepted our errors and made amends where possible. We have listened to and learnt from you, so we confidently return to you and ask for a second term. We know that come March 11, 2023, you will vote for me.”

Godswill Akpabio

Former two-term Governor of Akwa – Ibom State, immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs is the senatorial candidate of the APC in AkwaIbom North West. As Minority Leader, Akpabio defected to the party and lost his return bid to the Senate in 2019 to Senator Christopher Ekpeyong of the PDP. He challenged the latter’s victory but lost again in the rerun election held in January 2020. Akpabio is seeking to return to the Senate, having secured his party ticket after several litigations. Speculations are rife that the former presidential aspirant, who announced his withdrawal from the race and asked his supporters to vote for Tinubu at the convention ground, is smarting to seek the exalted seat of the president of the Senate if he wins next month?

Will the permutations in his party favour him?

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…

Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy

LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…

FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts

The Federal Government is putting the final touches to all necessary measures to stop cash withdrawal from federal, state, and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…

Reps Probe Crude Oil Sales Over $2.4bn Revenue Loss

The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate the allegation bothering on the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue accruing from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export from 2014 to date…

Emefiele/DSS Tango: Falana Asks Judiciary To Treat Civil Liberty Cases Equally

LEADING rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, on Tuesday addressed the controversial move by the nation’s secret police to arrest and detain the embattled Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele…

EDITORIAL: CBN’s New Cash Withdrawal Limits

As a follow-up to its redesign of the N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently announced a new policy that mandates deposit money banks and other financial institutions to ensure that…