Fashola raises alarm over abuse of road infrastructure

THE Minister of Work and Housing,Mr. BabatundeFashola, has raised the alarm over the environmental abuse of Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway by some people, who have turned the highway and port area into dump, market place and mechanic/vulcaniser workshops.

The minister,who threatened to come after them, decried the manner in which people have turned part of the expressway and port area into refuse dump, parking space and workshops.

Perturbed by the level of environmental abuse on the road, especially at Ladipo and within the port area, Fashola said:

“We are coming after these people; people from different parts of the country, who have turned the road and port area into verydisorganised environment.

“We are ready for all the arguments that may come up, including ethnic and religious. But this is lawlessness and must be stopped. We want a return to law and order. We don’t care where you come from once you obey the law, you are my Nigerian brother and my Nigerian sister. If you don’t, we will come after you.”

Given the progress assessment of the Apapa-Oworoshoki Road during a tour on Wednesday, the minister stated that it has become important he mentioned the criticality of the infrastructure to the national economy in order to disabuse the minds of some “uninformed” politicians,who said the infrastructure would not develop or grow economy.

According to him, Apapa- Oworonshoki Expressway is key to unleashing trading, pointing out that the highway is a major infrastructure for import and export business as it connects to the largest and busiest seaports: Tincan and Apapa ports.

Fashola stated that although,the construction work on the expressway is yet to be finished, but that the difference is clear compared to how it was in 2015.

“There is measurable and verifiable progress. As you can see, there has been quite resurfacing between old Toll Gate and Alapere, and majorly concrete work between Beachland and Mile 2.

“Now that the infrastructure has been built, apart from the concession around the port, you have a smooth movement across Lagos,’ he said.





Earlier, the Director of Work, South West, Engr. AdedamolaKuti and Federal Controller of Work, Lagos, Mr Umar Bakare, briefed the minister about the progress of work and where the contractor needed to speed up construction work in order to meet various deadlines set for January and February 2023.

Special Adviser to Governor BabajideSanwo-Olu on work and infrastructure, MrsAramideAdeyoye and others senior official senior accompanied Fashola during the road’s inspection.

Apapa -Oworonshoki Expressway is one of the road infrastructure being developed under the Tax Credits policy of the Federal Government by the Dangote group.

