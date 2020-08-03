Nigerians should not lose sleep over Shoprite exit ― Finance expert

A finance expert has said the imminent exit of Shoprite, the South African retail giant from Nigeria is nothing Nigerians should lose sleep over.
The professor of Finance at Nasarawa State University, Uche Uwaleke in a statement on Monday wondered “what is the net contribution of the company to the Nigerian economy?”
He, however, said that the exit of Shoprite, or any other foreign business for that matter, ordinarily should be a cause for concern especially for a country like Nigeria that is in dire need of foreign direct investment.
“Beyond the menial jobs, how many Nigerians are in the employ of the SA firm?
“Aside the crowding out effect of Shoprite on local competitors, its operations in Nigeria have also contributed to dwindling foreign reserves through imports that serve to satisfy the appetite of wealthy Nigerians for foreign goods.
“So, I think the type and quality of FDIs should matter for Nigeria.”
According to him, “what the country needs now are foreign direct investments in manufacturing, agriculture value chain, telecoms and IT and not businesses that promote the consumption of foreign goods and perpetually leave us import-dependent.
“Which is why I think Nigerians should not lose sleep over the exit of Shoprite.
“Where possible, the company should be bought over by Nigerians.
“As Shoprite is exiting, some other companies are waiting to berth.
“The right business environment post Covid-19 will bring this about.
“The country’s economic potentials and market size are such that the world cannot ignore.”
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Buhari Disowns Mamman Daura On Zoning Presidency
President Muhammadu Buhari has distanced himself from the remarks attributed to his nephew, Mamman Daura, in which he opposed the application of rotational presidency in the… Read Full Story
$500m China Loan: Controversial Clause Signed During Jonathan’s Administration ― Amaechi
The Minister of Transportation, Hon Rotimi Amaechi has disclosed that Nigeria has already paid back $96 million out of the $500 million loans the country borrowed from China for the construction… Read Full Story
Can Buhari Separate Two Chickens In A Fight?
HASSAN Ayariga, founder of the All Parties Congress (APC) of Ghana, in a recent viral video, publicly reminded Nigerians that their country had become a butt of jokes in international discourses. Right before our very eyes, Ayariga rudely poked his hands into our eyeballs. Nigerians are, however, taking the insult in… Read Full Story
How I Lost Four Children, Wife To Flood Disaster —Businessman
Mr Ebubedike Igboamara, a businessman lost four of his six children and one of his two wives in the flood that ravaged Ungwan Gwari community in Niger State penultimate Saturday. He and his other wife, Dr Peace Igboamara share their grief in this interview by… Read Full Story
Why Sanwo-Olu Ordered Reopening Of Worship Centres August 7
Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday ordered reopening of worship centres, including mosques and churches in the state with effect from August 7, saying positive cases of COVID-19 pandemic… Read Full Story
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE