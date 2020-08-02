How I lost four children, wife to flood disaster —Businessman

Mr Ebubedike Igboamara, a businessman lost four of his six children and one of his two wives in the flood that ravaged Ungwan Gwari community in Niger State penultimate Saturday. He and his other wife, Dr Peace Igboamara share their grief in this interview by Adelowo Oladipo. Excerpts.
SIR, we understand that you are the father of the four children who died in the flood, two of whose bodies have been recovered.
Yes, my name is Igboamara ThankGod Ebubedike. I lost four of my children: Wisdom, Desire, Dominion and Destiny Igboamara and my wife, Patience Igbomara. The ages of my four children were 20, 18, 13 and 11 years plus respectively. And my surviving wife is Dr. Peace; she works with the Niger State government, but because of the nature of her job, she is not staying with us here. I am a businessman. I am into pharmaceutical business and I have been living here for 12 years. I am from Abia State.
Madam, sorry about the loss of your children, but could you recall what really happened?
I am Dr. (Mrs) Peace Igboamara, a medical doctor working with the General Hospital, Suleja in Niger State. Actually, let me say rightly that what happened here is a disaster and it is like a dream to me that my four children are gone; gone as a result of flooding. I was just woken up from the church. I still cannot believe up till now that my children are no more. Honestly… My husband is the one living with my six kids, but today I am left with only two kids. So, everything is gone. They have gone to meet the Lord.
My second son was in his third year at the University of Benin, Department of Pharmacy. My daughter Desire was in her first year in the same University of Benin; my second daughter, Dominion was in SS1 at Immaculate Sacred Heart School, here in Suleja, with Destiny my last daughter. By October this year, she would have been 12 years old. I love (all of) them because naturally, I love children.
When was the last time you saw the four children alive and what was your last encounter with them?
That Friday evening was my last encounter with them because I gave my last daughter an injection that very night. That day I prayed and held their hands. I prayed with them before the flood came and they prayed and they were singing and all of them were singing before I left.
You are a medical practitioner?
Yes, I am. I work at the General Hospital, Suleja. This calamity became my portion when I was busy saving other people’s lives, but I know there is God. I save the lives of other people but my children are gone. I know there is a reason, but all I know is that one day, the God of Israel will take control of the souls of these human beings because we are here for a reason but God will give us comfort.
Were you in the house when the disaster happened and if not, where were you?
No, I was not in the house. I had a little problem. My husband and I had a little marital issue. But he is my husband and I am the mother of his children.
So, you don’t live here in the house with your children?
No, I don’t live here because he sent me out of this place. I don’t know why he decided to take that decision. But he said he wanted another wife and he decided to send me out. Though I don’t live here, my children lived here with him and all the four children that died are my children. My children are six in number only two are alive. But it is well… We, (my husband and I), have lived together for 28 good years. It is only God that knows what happened. But there is God. The bodies of my two daughters are still missing. We have recovered bodies of two out of the four bodies, but I have not seen [the corpses of] Dominion Ugochukwu Igboamara and my last girl, Destiny Igboamara. But I have been going round.
You were around when the rain started, what was the experience when the flood came?
Mr Igbomara: That night when the flood started, my two other children climbed the fence to pack the chairs, whereas the other children were inside. All of us were inside before the rain started. So, what happened was that we were just singing and praying before the flood came.
The state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has paid a condolence visit and sympathised with the people, including your family. What advice would you give to the governor who has also gone on to assess the damage caused to other parts of the state?
I know he is also grieving like us. My advice to him is that he should not grief. I know there is comfort from above and God will give us the grace because we all are human beings. The most important thing is just to let us make peace with God. I am grateful that the governor came to commiserate with us. But please forgive us for inadvertently building our house on river channel. Government should come to our aid.
What I want to add is that we need government to come to our aid. With what has happened, we need assistance. We need shelter for me and my family. If they can see anywhere to relocate me and my family, they should please help us.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Magu Attacks Salami Panel •Accuses Panel Of Using Looters Against Him
SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has accused the presidential panel probing the activities of the anti-graft commission under his leadership of being hostile to him anytime he attempts to take up issue with those testifying against him…Read Full Story
Nigeria Records New 462 COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 43,151
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 462 new cases of COVID-19 in the country. The 462 new cases have brought the nation’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection to 43,151… Read Full Story
No Inch Of Yoruba Land Will Be Ceded To FG’s Creditors —Afenifere
THE pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, on Friday declared that no inch of Yoruba land will be ceded to creditors of the Federal Government should there be reasons for its creditors to make such demands… Read Full Story
Naira Marley Has Delivered On His Promise Of N1m To Me —Actor, Jude Chukwuka
For actor, emcee and orator, Jude Ogomegbulem Chukwuka, he is a connector between the old and younger generations. Fame smiled on him recently as he became the talk of the town and everyone wanted to know more about his personality. In this chat with FEMI OGUNTAYO, the Delta-Igbo man, who is in his late… Read Full Story
Oshiomhole’s Jolly Ride In Raw Realism
IF you allow a lamb unfettered freedom to jump as he likes, he might end up breaking his tender legs. These were the words my grandfather used when he once remonstrated with a young, freedom-seeking me. It felt very picturesquely different and was piercing in a new way because I had just relocated from Ibadan… Read Full Story
Lagos Is Like Today’s London Where An Arab Is Mayor, APC Tells Agitating Indigenes
FOLLOWING the controversy that greeted the claim by a frontline chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Mr Fouad Oki, that only three former governors of the state have clear Eko ancestry, political leaders across the aisle have been giving the issue a wide possible berth due to its implications… Read Full Story
Boko Haram Mortar Attack In Maiduguri Kills Seven People
Seven people are alleged to have been killed, while a post-graduate student of Mass Communication and about 26 others are being treated in various hospitals including the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) after suffering injuries from four mortar bombs said to have been fired by Boko Haram from … Read Full Story
EFCC, NDDC, NSITF: Why The Anus Of Those In Power Smells Too Badly —Prof. Toyin Falola
There have been changes since 1960, no doubt. However, there are disappointments with virtually all the sectors and institutions, including the houses of Gods where pastors wear Satanic uniforms. The current mood is that of hopelessness. The current group of politicians is not the set of leaders in any country… Read Full Story
114 Years After, US Organisation Apologises For Putting African Man On Display In Zoo
An organisation in the United States (US) that runs a zoo has apologised for putting an African man on display in its monkey house. For one week in 1906, the Bronx Zoo in New York kept a man from Central Africa in an enclosure in its monkey house. There, he stayed trapped in an iron cage with an orangutan while hundreds of… Read Full Story
We’ll Retrieve Our Seat From Dogara —Akuyam, Bauchi PDP Boss
Last week, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) back to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview by ISHOLA MICHAEL, the PDP chairman in Bauchi State, Hamza Kashe Akuyam, speaks on the development… Read Full Story
What To Do About Hepatitis B When Pregnant?
Around the world, the most common mode of hepatitis B transmission is from mother to child. Unfortunately, pregnant mothers who have hepatitis B can transmit the virus to their newborn during the delivery process. About 90 per cent of hepatitis B infected babies have lifelong chances of the infection progressing and… Read Full Story
“De-Radicalisation” Of Terrorists Doesn’t Work
The de-radicalisation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of so-called repentant Boko Haram terrorists have emerged as one of the centrepieces of the Buhari regime’s governance, which is not surprising given that Buhari had said in the past that government-sanctioned retaliatory aggression against Boko Haram terrorists… Read Full Story
What Is Your Take On Public Display Of Affection?
In a world where love is a necessity, how do people feel about displaying their affection publicly? If this question bothers you as much as it bothers me, we might have found the right avenue to put it to bed. This week on WhatsApp conversation, the contributors gave their take on the public display of affection… Read Full Story
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE