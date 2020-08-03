The Federal Government, on Monday, said the disinfection and decontamination of the 104 Federal Government Colleges of COVID-19 to make the institutions safe for the resumption of students is ongoing.

Minister of Environment, Abubakar Muhammad, made this known, on Monday, in Abuja at the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 briefing.

He noted that the purpose of the decontamination was to provide a clean, healthy and safe environment for the school children preparing to take their examination.

He called on the parents to advise their children to be of good behaviour at the examination centres.

He said: “Following these simple rules will make sure these examinations are taken without much incident. We wish them success in the examinations.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of State of Education, Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has said proprietors schools were free to charge school fees for the 3rd Term in view of the services they would be rendering to the students.

He explained that the institutions were not charity organisations, adding that there would be need to engage the teachers’ revision and preparation of the exit students for their examinations, he said would run till November 2020.

He said: “For public institutions, we can’t tell that we charge school fees, because the schools are tuition-free, even though this varies from state to state.

“But when you go into a contractual relationship with a school owner, a school owner is a passionate person, he is not running a charity organisation but a business person and will have to charge you for the services,” he said.

