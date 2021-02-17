Nigerians should not forget God

I have a prophetic message for the nation; we should not abandon God so God would not abandon us as the world battles with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our leaders need to declare a National Day of Fasting and Prayer and seek the face of God for forgiveness and mercy. (II Chronicles 7:14).

It is a fact from the scriptures that God would not intervene in the affairs of men except and unless somebody stands in the gap as an intercessor for a people or nation. God will not get involved in our affairs except to the extent we grant Him permission.

Before God turns the captivity of a people or nation, something must go up in return and that is the prayers of the saints. Our prayers give God the legal mandate to get involved in our case. God needs an intercessor, somebody to stand in the gap for a people or a nation.

All religious leaders in the country should continue praying for mercy and divine intervention because only God can put an end to COVID-19, just as the Scripture says in Matthew 26:28: “His blood is enough to cleanse us of all diseases”

In times like this, prayer is most essential now to God, as He has the authority over everything. My word of encouragement to the nation and leaders is to be courageous as coronavirus will soon become a thing of the past.

•Prophet Timothy Abass Arabambi,

Ibadan

