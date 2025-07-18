Don’t come to Edo again without telling me, Okpebholo warns Peter Obi

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State on Friday issued a stern warning to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, saying he could not guarantee the LP chieftain’s security in the state if he failed to seek and obtain prior permission before visiting.

Governor Okpebholo, speaking at a defection rally held in Uromi, headquarters of Esan North-East Local Government Area, gave the warning while celebrating the defection of the former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly and current PDP lawmaker representing Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Marcus Onobun, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the governor, Obi would be held responsible for whatever happens to him in Edo State should he ignore the directive.

“The man wey say he no get shishi, I am sending a direct message to him: there is a new sheriff in town. He cannot come to Edo without telling me because his security will never be guaranteed. Whatever happens to him when he is in Edo State, he will take it. I am serious about it,” Okpebholo declared to the cheering crowd.

The governor’s remarks were in reference to Obi’s July 7, 2025, visit to Edo State, during which the LP candidate donated N15 million to the St. Philomena Hospital School of Nursing in Benin. Governor Okpebholo questioned the source of the donation, suggesting it contradicted Obi’s public image.

“He came the other day and donated N15 million. Somebody wey say he no get shishi — where he get N15 million to donate to people? By the time he left, there was crisis. Three people died in Benin. So, for that reason, tell Obi he should not come to Edo without telling me,” the governor said.

In a 57-second video from the rally, Governor Okpebholo was also seen singing a popular street lingo gospel tune: “No be say we dey craze, na God we dey praise o.”

Speaking further on Onobun’s defection, the governor declared that the APC had taken firm control of Edo State and would eradicate all traces of opposition by the 2027 general elections.

“We are not lobbying anyone to join APC; they are coming because they see the results of our governance. In 2027, 2.5 million votes from Edo are guaranteed for President Bola Tinubu,” he boasted.

“Last week, we finally buried the PDP in Edo State. I saw someone crying at Ring Road, talking about having 65%. That is what we call social media winning. When I said I would become governor, I meant it. Today, we are turning Edo into a construction site, and they can see it,” Okpebholo added.

In his own remarks, Onobun said his defection was both ideological and strategic.

“I led the campaign for an Esan Governor. Now that we have one, I cannot be in the opposition. I have seen what Governor Okpebholo is doing; Edo people have seen it. I am back home to support him so that our people can get more,” he stated.

Onobun was accompanied into the APC by several former APC members who had previously defected with him to the PDP.

Watch video here

TRIBUNEONLINE