Don’t be an Oba if you can’t accept tradition —Olowo of Owo

THE Olowo of Owo and Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin, Ogunoye III, has said that anyone who does not want to abide by the ancient practices of the institution should not accept to be a king.

He made this known on Wednesday in Akure at a colloquium organised for the 10th coronation anniversary of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi.

Oba Ogunoye was reacting to an earlier criticism of the traditional institution by a discussant at the colloquium, Dr Festus Adedayo, who alleged that the institution had lost virtually all the myths associated with it as reason why its vital roles in nation building could not be achieved.

Adedayo, who traced the historical relevance of the traditional institution from the pre-colonial to the present modern time, said though the values of the institution are of immense values in nation-building, the current occupiers of the stools have defaced it.

“The traditional institution must redeem itself if it wants to be taken seriously. It can do this by continuing to uphold the myths of the king passed over to them from ancient times. One of the myths is in the comportment of kings, their sacred perception by the populace and upholding of the process of burial of kings passed on from ancient times,” he said.

In his response, Oba Ogunoye, who praised the Oyo State government for upholding tradition in the recent enthronement of the Alaafin of Oyo, urged that there must not be a sweeping categorization of kings but specific references to the ones that go out of the bounds of the institution.

“You should be able to identify specific individuals that have violated the traditional institution and make specific allegations against them instead of generalizing it. Personally, I often said that I am a traditionalist to the highest level. Of recent, we were aware when the Queen of England passed away and what it entailed when she was being buried.

“To me, it is optional. If you want to be an Oba, be an Oba. If you do not want to practice what it entails, you have the option of not to accept to be an Oba. It is not by force. Before I accepted to be Olowo of Owo, I know what it entails. I was in the palace for 25 years with my father. I am fully aware of what is involved. I have not observed anything repugnant in our tradition. Let us understand that there is nothing repugnant about our tradition.

“As it happens here, it happens all over the world. These are just processes. We must embrace them. That is why I say this is optional. If you want to be an Oba, know what it entails and if you cannot comply, please opt out. It is optional,” the Olowo said.

Earlier, the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, in a keynote address with the title, “Role of Nigeria’s traditional institution in nation building: Impediments and prospects” had said that the institution, which he said was older than oil find and exploration in Nigeria, is part of the country’s inheritance as even the colonialists met a kingship that was a strong institution of governance.

He also said that the institution has been alive to its responsibility as a pillar of identity, legitimacy and cohesion, upholding values and uniting communities, maintaining that for any government that wants to leave a lasting legacy, strengthening cultural institutions is equal to strategic governance.

The colloquium also had in attendance the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Oba of Ilu-Abo, Chief Olu Falae, who was chairman of the event; Ondo State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, represented by his SSG, Dr. Taiye Fasoranti; representative of the Vice President, Dr. Tope Fasua; Ondo State Attorney General, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, Professor Adedayo Afe, the celebrant, Deji of Akure, among others.

