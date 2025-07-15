How candidates are shortlisted for overseas scholarship interviews — PTDF

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has disclosed how candidates are shortlisted from a pool of applications for its overseas scholarship interviews.

The Head of PTDF Overseas Scholarship scheme, Bolanle Kehinde Agboola, revealed this while speaking with reporters at the PTDF Towers, Abuja, on Monday.

According to her, over 29,000 applicants expressed interest in the 2025/26 Overseas Scholarship Scheme (OSS), out of whom more than 5,000 candidates were shortlisted and invited to selection interviews, which commenced on Monday for the nationwide.

MSc AND Ph.D. awards simultaneously in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Enugu, Bauchi, and Kaduna, being centres for the six geo-political zones.

She noted that the panelists for the interviews, drawn from the academic and oil and gas industries, were already briefed on the guidelines for the selection interview.

According to Agboola, PTDF has been known for its integrity, transparency, and fairness in the scholarship scheme that has been ongoing for about 25 years.

Speaking on the processes of shortlisting candidates, she explained that PTDF has put in place various stages of rigorous shortlisting, which are done electronically and would help allocate points based on information put in the application by students.

“We have different stages of shortlisting, and it is a very rigorous and robust process.

“We have put a system in place, electronically, that would help allocate points based on information put in the application by students,” she said.

Continuing, she added the Fund will then proceed to check the information in the application, “and cross-check it with the certificate uploaded.”

Speaking on the number of successful candidates for the scholarship, Agboola said the decision lies with the management to make.

“But the number to be awarded the scholarship will be decided by the management, and it hasn’t been decided,” she said.

