Nigerians react to video showing varsity professor lecturing empty class

A trending video showing a university professor delivering a lecture to an empty classroom has sparked widespread reactions on social media. While some Nigerians praised the lecturer’s dedication, others expressed concern about students’ attitudes and possible lapses in academic communication.

The lecturer, identified as a Professor in the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education at Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State, was seen addressing a vacant hall on what was reportedly the first day of lectures for the semester.

In the now-viral video, the professor was seen standing in front of a row of empty seats, calmly explaining that although no students had turned up, he felt it was important to show up and register his presence.

He said, “Today, we have started our course program for the semester but unfortunately, the students are yet to be seen.

“But I’m happy that Dr Sunday Jonathan who is the course student’s advisor for the department and the quality assurance director for the department as well is around and is witnessing the empty class.

“All the same, I feel I should be around to register my presence.”

The video quickly made the rounds on social media, with reactions pouring in from amused and concerned Nigerians.

Some users was stated that the professor’s action was not necessary or mentally sound and many suggested the incident might have resulted from a communication breakdown.

Olayemi, who tweets on X.com as #Impregnabilis, wrote, “Something is not right, there has to be a miscommunication somewhere which was why nobody showed up. Even if the whole class agrees not to come, there will always be Judas Iscariot that gets to the class first and asks complex questions while the rest of the class is still trying to grasp what the lecturer is saying.

“There will always be a snitch if it is a deliberate attempt to frustrate the lecturer. The overzealous ones would have shown up at least.”

#ishkao1 agreed saying, “There’s definitely a miscommunication, something is not just right , everyone can’t be absent from class completely. Nigerian lecturers do the most.”

Dr OAT, identified on X as #Olaadewale2324 wrote, “I was a university lecturer. I see this as funny and unreasonable. This professor may have miscommunicated the lecture schedule to the students through their rep. Also, some Nigerian professors are just venturing into social media business. He may have just made his first debut.”

Őké-Belgium tweeting as #ChukwunyeluOrji commented, “In a sane society, this man should be more concerned at the well being of his students, if they are all ok, why no one was attending his class that day, if they are well aware the resumption date, class times etc. everything in Nigeria should not be hard and wicked.”

Herdeybukola identified as #Bukky0fficial1, similarly tweeted, “Teaching an empty class as if students were present suggests a serious psychological concern. Such behavior raises red flags about the individual’s mental state. It’s s not something a mentally stable person would typically do. Unfortunately, only in a place like Nigeria would such conduct be overlooked instead of properly evaluated.”

Tolúlopé Adéníyì tweeting as #tolutronics wrote, “The university authority needs to check the psychological state of this lecturer asap.”

However, some others lauded the professor’s dedication and criticised the students for what they perceived as a lack of discipline.

On Facebook, Lawal Mu’azu-Obah wrote, “I am surprised that instead of blaming the students for not attending the class, some people are saying negative things about the lecturer of IBB University who delivered a lecture to an empty class. Why are you throwing blames at a lecturer who has taken his job seriously and is doing it diligently?

“I bet you, if I was the lecturer, I would have given assignment and taken attendance after completing that lecture. The students are aware of the resumption date. They are aware of the timetable. They knew very well that they were having a lecture of that course that very day. If they choose to stay at home and sleep, why then should we blame a lecturer for doing his job?

“If it were the students who went to the class and the lecturer did not come, the online presidents and parents would be saying that teachers are not serious with their jobs. You guys should appreciate Prof. for justifying his earnings. It’s a pointer that we still have good people in this country.”

Robert Ebidemi Ronago wrote, “He is not stup!d, he is proving a point ,there is a class and non of the student turned up…He drove to school to teach ,so it’s their problem if they are not in class.”

Kazeem Afolabi wrote, “The recording will serve as evidence in the nearest future. Because they will still come and accuse of deliberately failing them after they fail woefully in the exam.”

“If nothing serious is done urgently, this could be the best from our students in a matter of few years now. The professor made us understand that school has just resumed, but the students were yet to resume.

“Factors affecting the students could either be poor economy or the get rich syndrome that is ravaging our society today,” Ejeh Simon Onoja wrote.

Magri Sanji tweeting as #EmperorRiel on X.com wrote, “Most probably the students failed to resume. There are lecturers that resume on the first day of resumption as it should be. Some start with a test. Students will usually give themselves two extra weeks of holidays.”

#elZinoTips replied, “It’s none of his business! There’s an official resumption date! And attendance is part of the perquisite to writing quizzes and exams! All he needed to do was spend his time and file the report to his supervisor! Then his supervisors will take it up! If it was the other way around, he can be reported to his supervisor for not showing up in class without prior excuse, which can cost him his job!”