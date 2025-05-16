2025 UTME result errors: FUTA lauds JAMB Registrar’s transparency

The Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) has acknowledged and applauded the transparent manner in which the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has been handling the glitches observed in the administration of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

In a letter to Professor Oloyede, personally signed by FUTA Vice Chancellor, Professor Adenike Oladiji, FUTA stated: “The candour displayed by the registrar in taking responsibility for the inadvertent glitches and taking steps to make amends—by ordering a retake of the examination for affected students—is the hallmark of good leadership, a sense of responsibility, responsiveness, and an affirmation of his total commitment to transparency, good governance, and repositioning the organization for better service delivery.”

The letter further reads: “We hold and believe that no system is perfect, and periodic reevaluation and fine-tuning are essential built-in measures to ensure better and optimal service delivery on the core mandates of organizations.

"That JAMB has such a mechanism, which has already been deployed to address the current situation, and that the process is being led by its chief executive, is proof of its good governance under Professor Ishaq Oloyede."

